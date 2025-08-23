A Mumbai chef's delicious adventures in Hobart

In collaboration with chef Craig Will’s Stillwater team, I had the privilege of bringing two dishes that blended my roots with Tasmania’s raw bounty. Marmoris was a sea urchin broth laced with Indian spices and Tasmanian tubers, a briny, bold bowl struck a balance so unexpected, it made me pause mid-taste. Alongside it came Apricus, a dessert of whisky, pandan and honey. Smoky-sweet, it was soft in texture but heavy with memory. For many, these dishes were an introduction to a new flavour language, one that was both unfamiliar and nostalgic.