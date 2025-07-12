Hoi An beyond the ‘banh mi’

But no trip to Hoi An is complete without eating cao lau, a dish that is deeply tied to the foodways of the port town. Chewy, flat noodles served with generous slices of char siu-style pork, bean sprouts and herbs soaked in a flavourful broth, and crispy rice crackers and croutons on the side, it makes for a hearty meal. Some believe the dish was introduced by Chinese traders, when they docked at the port in the 17th century, while the udon-like noodles could be a Japanese influence. Traditionally, they are made of rice that has been soaked in lye/ash water from the nearby Cham Islands. Morning Glory, a restaurant known for offering classic Vietnamese cuisine in a refined setting, with promising views of the iconic Japanese bridge, does an excellent cao lau apt for sharing (only if you wish).