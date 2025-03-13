Weekend food plan: Holi menus to savour the festivities

The Bluebop Cafe, Mumbai

The restaurant and bar Blue Bop Cafe has desserts to make this Holi sweeter. Their signature Sushi Crepes is an indulgent fusion of chocolate, berries and cream. They have a dessert taco named Taco Trio stuffed with gelato. Then there is the over-the-top 5th Avenue Sundae, and crowd-favourite Tiramisu, Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake, Tres Leches, seasonal mango cheesecakes and gelato.

Recess, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks, Bengaluru

The multi-cuisine restaurant, Recess, at the hotel has a special high tea menu complete with cocktails, shots and chaats. There’s the Rang Barse Martini, Gulal Shots, and mocktails such as Phoolon ki holi punch, rang rasiya cooler.The chaat menu includes classics such as the beloved Dahi Wada, Jodhpuri Mirchi Bhaji, kalmi vada and more. End the meal with Holi must-haves--Vrindavan ki Gujiya and Mathura ke Pede. The menu runs from March 13 to 19.

M Café, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

The all-day dining destination has a brunch menu on March 16 showcasing Indian festive delights along with global crowd-pleasers. Dig into Kaali Mirch Murgh Tikka, Sarson Phool Tikka, Kolkata Murgh Biryani, South Indian Mutton Korma and Satrangi Subz Pulao. There are Japanese specialities, like River Salmon Teriyaki, and comforting Italian dishes Ravioli as well as a live pizza station dishing out Naples-style pizza.

Café Delhi Heights, Across India

The multi-chain restaurant with outlets in Gurugram, Amritsar, Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai and more celebrates Holi with a festive menu of herbal-based drinks. There’s the Pear-Elderflower Gin & Tonic, which is a twist on the classic G&T; the sweet and tart French Tart Cocktail, among others. The non-alcoholic drinks includes the floral and fruity The Hibiscus Blossom, refreshing Cucumber Mint Cooler and the spicy Ginger Zinger. There are complementary Thandai shots and bite-sized tasters of Motichoor Ladoo Cheesecake. The menu is available from 10-16 March.