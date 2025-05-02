Home chefs bring global cuisines inspired by their travels

Another Gurugram-based couple Dhruv Kalra and Trang Nguyen serve food from Vietnam. Nguyen, whose family is from Hanoi, says, “Our menu is largely focused on the food cooked at my home. For instance, the pho noodle dish that people are usually familiar with is very different from how my mother makes it." They also travel frequently to Vietnam and learn to cook rare dishes like the Southern Vietnamese bánh xèo, a type of crisp pancakes and banh khot, or mini cupcakes with a prawn in the centre. “We also do bun cha, or grilled pork or pork balls served with rice noodles along with a broth, vegetables and dipping sauce to bring in the street food vibe of Dong Xuan market near Hanoi’s old quarters," she adds. The duo hosts once a month or every alternate weekend.