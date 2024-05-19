Liven up drinks with homegrown liqueurs

Also read: Mangoes shake up the cocktail scene

Despite the limitations to homegrown liqueurs in bars, the segment is picking up. Rajasthan’s heritage liqueurs, known locally as asaav and dating to the 15th and 16th centuries, need a special mention. They were made with herbs and were known for their medicinal rather than intoxicating properties. In 2005, the former Mahansar royal family of Shekhawati in Rajasthan took the onus of reviving these heritage liqueurs. They launched the Maharani Mahansar range of liqueurs, featuring the saffron-flavoured Somras, the rose-based Shahi Gulab and the citrusy Narangam (orange). It takes 8-10 days to process liqueurs from herbs, spices, dry fruits, flowers and fruit with generations-old recipes. For now, these are available in Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Daman, Diu, Silvasa and Goa. “We aim to be pan-India brand by 2025. We will also start exporting to Australia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates and Japan soon," says Surendra Pratap Singh, managing director of Shekhawati Heritage Herbal, the parent company of the brand.