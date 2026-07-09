Hong Kong-style Cantonese cuisine gets a new address in Mumbai

The sound that stayed with Amit Sharma from a food recce in Hong Kong was not the buzz of a night market or the clatter of a busy restaurant. It was the rhythmic clanging of the wok.
It became the foundation of his latest venture in Mumbai, a Cantonese restaurant called Jùun, housed inside the landmark Eros Cinema in Churchgate. “The thak thak of the wok was a constant across food markets,” says Sharma, the chef and co-founder, who zeroed in on Cantonese because he believes it is a cuisine the city has not explored enough.
A regional speciality from southern China, Cantonese cuisine has had little room in the Chinese food scene in India. In Hong Kong, it is the foundation of everyday cooking, built on the wok and the steamer, and an almost obsessive respect for fresh ingredients. When it comes to Mumbai, it has often been reduced to an afterthought on a pan-Asian menu.
Sharma is a pastry chef, who honed his skills in five star kitchens at the Taj, Westin and Marriott from 2007-2012. He co-founded Love and Cheesecake, a chain of popular dessert cafes alongside business partner Rucheyta Bhatia. Both of them are familiar with Hong Kong—Bhatia lived in the city in 2015 while Sharma spent months eating his way through small eateries, dai pai dongs (open air food stalls) and upscale restaurants. Siblings Sherwyn Noronha, the founder of Design Circle, has designed the new space, and Samantha Noronha of Bard & Butter is in charge of branding.
“Cantonese cooking is built on restraint,” Sharma says, “which is what makes it so different from the Chinese food most Indians are familiar with. Where Sichuan food mainly uses bold spices and numbing heat, this is a cuisine that lets the ingredient do the talking.” The techniques move between slow braising, steaming and wok-firing over high heat to develop wok hei, which translates to ‘breath of the wok’ lending that smoky, caramelised flavour to stir-fries. “The seasoning is light, typically soy, ginger, scallion and a splash of Shaoxing wine.” The popular Chinese rice wine from Shaoxing, a city in China’s Zhejiang Province, is great for making meats, vegetables and sauces.
It starts with nine housemade sauces that arrive encased in a wooden trunk. You taste all of them and select three, which return alongside crisps as the opening act. There’s a scallion sauce, lemon coriander and a roasted sesame, which are subtle and gently offset and complement the dishes.