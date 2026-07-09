Hong Kong-style Cantonese cuisine gets a new address in Mumbai

Sharma's pastry background announces itself early and consistently. There is a bite to the pumpkin puffs. The lychee and prawn puff is a showstopper: each one is deep red in colour from beetroot juice and arrives looking more like a jewel than a starter. The dumplings almost melt in the mouth. Char siu holds a special place in Cantonese cuisine, and here it comes as slow-roasted pork in a soy and caramelised onion glaze sealed inside a soft steamed bun. It is sticky, slightly sweet and deeply satisfying. Interestingly, the starters arrive in a layered tiffin, the kind Sharma noticed Hong Kong locals carrying home-cooked meals in. The tenderloin claypot rice arrives sizzling accompanied by a bone with the marrow intact. The claypots have been sourced from China, and impart an earthy depth to the rice. The marrow is scraped from the bone and folded into the rice, and is topped with a runny egg at the tableside.