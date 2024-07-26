This monsoon, take a hot chocolate walk in the rain

Also read: Why ZLB23 is the best bar in India

Mokai served a classic version with 70% dark chocolate and another topped with a cloud of marshmallow. Bandra Born had shot glasses with hot chocolate spiked with a dash of whisky that was a group favourite. It was a Christmas special item made specially for the crawl, and is not on the menu now. Method offered a warm cup of the sugar-thickened version that hit the spot. Nutcracker laid out a feast with three flavours, classic, hazelnut and orange, each thickened with starch. The last, at Steps Cafe, was a sweet surprise. It was a cold version of hot chocolate that somehow didn’t taste like chocolate milk shake. “With cold chocolate it’s important to control the amount and type of fat used in the hot chocolate, as fats can crystallise and harden at low temperatures. It is recommended to opt for a sugar-based cacao hot chocolate when serving it iced," explained Bakhtiani. By the end of the walk, I realised hot chocolate thickened with starch can be tricky and not many get it right. At one place, it tasted like Cerelac, whereas those thickened with sugar were more enjoyable.