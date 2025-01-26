How cocktails are named
SummaryMixologists and creative agencies tell compelling stories through cocktail names
The refreshing Daiquiri is bartender Navjot Singh’s favourite cocktail. He heads the Delhi speakeasy Lair, which ranked No.1 on the homegrown award platform 30 Best Bars 2024. His favourite is named after a beach in Cuba, where it originated. Typically, he says, classic cocktails like this one are named after a place or person or have a cultural connect. For instance, Sex on the Beach was coined by bartender Ted Pizio of Florida’s Confetti Bar in the 1980s, based on what he saw on Florida’s beaches during spring break. Modern cocktails reflect a bar’s philosophy, a bartender’s approach, and more recently, brand storytelling.