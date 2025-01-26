How cocktails are named

Lair is an elegant bar, and Singh is serious about spotlighting the essence of each cocktail. “I would never call a drink Sexy Old Fashioned. What does that even mean?" He believes a drink’s name should communicate what it is made of and where it comes from. Their rum-based cocktail Black Gold, for instance, has black pepper. “There was a time when black pepper was more valuable than gold, and India was a leading producer of this spice. Therefore, the name," he explains. This week, he sent in his entry for the global bartending competition World Class—a drink, named Four Corners, which is a take on the Espresso Martini, where he has swapped the gin for Black Label. “It is a blended scotch with spirits from the four major whisky regions of Scotland. So I called it Four Corners," he shares.