Cracking the science of ‘moong dal’

In a kadhai(wok), roast the moong dal on a slow flame for 6-7 minutes, until it is aromatic and golden brown. This needs a bit of patience to reach the golden brown stage gradually without burning the dal. Transfer to a bowl, wash with water, and drain. Cover with fresh water and keep aside for 15 minutes. Wash the rice 2-3 times and keep aside. Heat the ghee in a pressure pan. Add whole spices and fry on high flame until aromatic (20 seconds). Fry the ginger and green chillies (if using). Lower the flame and stir in the turmeric, garam masala powder and red chilli powder for few seconds.