Marinades and masalas to prep for your house party this festive season

■ Once the masala is completely cool, transfer it to a clean, dry and airtight jar. Store in a cool and dark place. If stored well, it keeps beautifully for 4–6 months without losing potency. You can refrigerate or freeze the masala to extend its shelf life, but it isn’t necessary. In fact, frequent temperature changes (taking it in and out of the fridge) can cause condensation, which will affect the flavour and freshness. Whole spices retain their aroma best at room temperature in an airtight container.