Marinades and masalas to prep for your house party this festive season

My Signature Biryani Masala
This masala isn’t just for biryani. Add a teaspoon of it to your marinades, pulaos, kebabs or, even, slow-cooked dals for an incredible taste lift. You can batch-make and gift it!
Ingredients
10 dried Kashmiri red
chillies
2 tbsp black pepper
3 tbsp coriander seeds
2 tbsp stone flower
8 cloves
4 large cinnamon sticks
7 green cardamom pods
4–5 bay leaves
2 star anise
1 mace
2 tbsp cumin seeds
3 tbsp dry rose petals/buds
1⁄2 tbsp nutmeg powder
Method
■ Gather all your spices except for the nutmeg. Measure them out and keep them ready. Mise en place makes all the difference here.
■ In a heavy-bottomed pan, dry roast all the spices (except nutmeg) over a low flame. Stir continuously for about 5–7 minutes, until they release a rich and warm aroma. Be careful not to burn them.
■ Let the roasted spices cool completely. If you are using whole nutmeg, grate it separately. Then, grind everything to a slightly coarse consistency using a mixer jar. This helps add texture and boldness in the masala.
■ Spread the ground masala on a plate so it can cool down further and release residual heat.
■ Once the masala is completely cool, transfer it to a clean, dry and airtight jar. Store in a cool and dark place. If stored well, it keeps beautifully for 4–6 months without losing potency. You can refrigerate or freeze the masala to extend its shelf life, but it isn’t necessary. In fact, frequent temperature changes (taking it in and out of the fridge) can cause condensation, which will affect the flavour and freshness. Whole spices retain their aroma best at room temperature in an airtight container.
Fish Masala
The slight sweetness from the coconut, the gentle bitterness from the methi and the smoky chilli flavour of this masala add the perfect amount of coastal flair to any dish.
Ingredients
3 tbsp coriander seeds
1 tbsp cumin seeds
1 tbsp dried grated
coconut (or fresh
coconut, sliced and
sun-dried)
6–8 dried Kashmiri red
chillies (for colour)
2–3 dried spicy red
chillies (for heat)
1 tsp black peppercorns
1 tsp fennel seeds
1⁄2 tsp fenugreek seeds
3–4 cloves
1 small cinnamon stick
2–3 green cardamom pods
1⁄2 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder
Method
■ Dry roast the coriander, cumin, pepper, fennel, fenugreek, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom in a heavy-bottomed pan on low heat until aromatic.
■ Set aside to cool.
■ In the same pan, roast the dried coconut over a low flame until golden (don’t burn it). Set aside to cool.
■ Lightly toast both varieties of red chillies in the same pan and let them cool.
■ Once everything has cooled, grind them to a fine powder using a spice grinder or high-speed mixer jar.
■ Mix in the turmeric and extra chilli powder.