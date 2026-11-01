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Marinades and masalas to prep for your house party this festive season

Natasha Gandhi
3 min read1 Nov 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Biryani and (right) fish masalas from the book 'How to Eat Better'.
Biryani and (right) fish masalas from the book 'How to Eat Better'.
Summary

‘MasterChef India’ finalist and content creator Natasha Gandhi's debut book ‘How to Eat Better’ features wholesome recipes spanning breakfast, everyday meals, snacks and desserts, and makes healthy cooking accessible and exciting

Gift this article

My Signature Biryani Masala

This masala isn’t just for biryani. Add a teaspoon of it to your marinades, pulaos, kebabs or, even, slow-cooked dals for an incredible taste lift. You can batch-make and gift it!

My Signature Biryani Masala

This masala isn’t just for biryani. Add a teaspoon of it to your marinades, pulaos, kebabs or, even, slow-cooked dals for an incredible taste lift. You can batch-make and gift it!

Ingredients

10 dried Kashmiri red

Ingredients

10 dried Kashmiri red

chillies

2 tbsp black pepper

3 tbsp coriander seeds

2 tbsp stone flower

8 cloves

4 large cinnamon sticks

7 green cardamom pods

4–5 bay leaves

2 star anise

1 mace

2 tbsp cumin seeds

3 tbsp dry rose petals/buds

1⁄2 tbsp nutmeg powder

Method

■ Gather all your spices except for the nutmeg. Measure them out and keep them ready. Mise en place makes all the difference here.

■ In a heavy-bottomed pan, dry roast all the spices (except nutmeg) over a low flame. Stir continuously for about 5–7 minutes, until they release a rich and warm aroma. Be careful not to burn them.

■ Let the roasted spices cool completely. If you are using whole nutmeg, grate it separately. Then, grind everything to a slightly coarse consistency using a mixer jar. This helps add texture and boldness in the masala.

■ Spread the ground masala on a plate so it can cool down further and release residual heat.

■ Once the masala is completely cool, transfer it to a clean, dry and airtight jar. Store in a cool and dark place. If stored well, it keeps beautifully for 4–6 months without losing potency. You can refrigerate or freeze the masala to extend its shelf life, but it isn’t necessary. In fact, frequent temperature changes (taking it in and out of the fridge) can cause condensation, which will affect the flavour and freshness. Whole spices retain their aroma best at room temperature in an airtight container.

Natasha Gandhi.
Also Read | 3 easy recipes for your evening snack fix

Fish Masala

The slight sweetness from the coconut, the gentle bitterness from the methi and the smoky chilli flavour of this masala add the perfect amount of coastal flair to any dish.

Ingredients

3 tbsp coriander seeds

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp dried grated

coconut (or fresh

coconut, sliced and

sun-dried)

6–8 dried Kashmiri red

chillies (for colour)

2–3 dried spicy red

chillies (for heat)

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp fennel seeds

1⁄2 tsp fenugreek seeds

3–4 cloves

1 small cinnamon stick

2–3 green cardamom pods

1⁄2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

Method

■ Dry roast the coriander, cumin, pepper, fennel, fenugreek, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom in a heavy-bottomed pan on low heat until aromatic.

■ Set aside to cool.

■ In the same pan, roast the dried coconut over a low flame until golden (don’t burn it). Set aside to cool.

■ Lightly toast both varieties of red chillies in the same pan and let them cool.

■ Once everything has cooled, grind them to a fine powder using a spice grinder or high-speed mixer jar.

■ Mix in the turmeric and extra chilli powder.

Malai tikka marinade.

Malai Tikka Marinade

Ingredients

1⁄2 cup fresh cream

1⁄4 cup hung curd

2 tbsp cream cheese

or grated processed cheese (optional)

11⁄2 tbsp ginger–garlic paste

2 green chillies, finely chopped

1 tbsp lemon juice

1⁄2 tsp garam masala

1⁄2 tsp white pepper powder

1⁄4 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp corn flour or roasted gram flour

Salt, to taste

11⁄2 tbsp oil or melted butter

1 tsp chopped coriander or dried fenugreek leaves (optional)

500 g paneer or chicken (boneless)

Method

■ Whisk all the ingredients (except the paneer or chicken) together into a smooth marinade in a large bowl.

■ Add your choice of protein and coat well.

■ Skewer the pieces and cook in a hot oven (at 200° C) grill, or tandoor until golden.

Book cover.

Excerpted with permission from How to Eat Better by Natasha Gandhi, published by Harper Collins India; 240 pages; 999.

Gift this article

Topics

    Meet the Author

    Natasha Gandhi

    Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
    HomeLoungeFoodMarinades and masalas to prep for your house party this festive season

    Marinades and masalas to prep for your house party this festive season

    Natasha Gandhi
    3 min read1 Nov 2026, 04:01 PM IST
    Biryani and (right) fish masalas from the book 'How to Eat Better'.
    Biryani and (right) fish masalas from the book 'How to Eat Better'.
    Summary

    ‘MasterChef India’ finalist and content creator Natasha Gandhi's debut book ‘How to Eat Better’ features wholesome recipes spanning breakfast, everyday meals, snacks and desserts, and makes healthy cooking accessible and exciting

    Gift this article

    My Signature Biryani Masala

    This masala isn’t just for biryani. Add a teaspoon of it to your marinades, pulaos, kebabs or, even, slow-cooked dals for an incredible taste lift. You can batch-make and gift it!

    My Signature Biryani Masala

    This masala isn’t just for biryani. Add a teaspoon of it to your marinades, pulaos, kebabs or, even, slow-cooked dals for an incredible taste lift. You can batch-make and gift it!

    Ingredients

    10 dried Kashmiri red

    Ingredients

    10 dried Kashmiri red

    chillies

    2 tbsp black pepper

    3 tbsp coriander seeds

    2 tbsp stone flower

    8 cloves

    4 large cinnamon sticks

    7 green cardamom pods

    4–5 bay leaves

    2 star anise

    1 mace

    2 tbsp cumin seeds

    3 tbsp dry rose petals/buds

    1⁄2 tbsp nutmeg powder

    Method

    ■ Gather all your spices except for the nutmeg. Measure them out and keep them ready. Mise en place makes all the difference here.

    ■ In a heavy-bottomed pan, dry roast all the spices (except nutmeg) over a low flame. Stir continuously for about 5–7 minutes, until they release a rich and warm aroma. Be careful not to burn them.

    ■ Let the roasted spices cool completely. If you are using whole nutmeg, grate it separately. Then, grind everything to a slightly coarse consistency using a mixer jar. This helps add texture and boldness in the masala.

    ■ Spread the ground masala on a plate so it can cool down further and release residual heat.

    ■ Once the masala is completely cool, transfer it to a clean, dry and airtight jar. Store in a cool and dark place. If stored well, it keeps beautifully for 4–6 months without losing potency. You can refrigerate or freeze the masala to extend its shelf life, but it isn’t necessary. In fact, frequent temperature changes (taking it in and out of the fridge) can cause condensation, which will affect the flavour and freshness. Whole spices retain their aroma best at room temperature in an airtight container.

    Natasha Gandhi.
    Also Read | 3 easy recipes for your evening snack fix

    Fish Masala

    The slight sweetness from the coconut, the gentle bitterness from the methi and the smoky chilli flavour of this masala add the perfect amount of coastal flair to any dish.

    Ingredients

    3 tbsp coriander seeds

    1 tbsp cumin seeds

    1 tbsp dried grated

    coconut (or fresh

    coconut, sliced and

    sun-dried)

    6–8 dried Kashmiri red

    chillies (for colour)

    2–3 dried spicy red

    chillies (for heat)

    1 tsp black peppercorns

    1 tsp fennel seeds

    1⁄2 tsp fenugreek seeds

    3–4 cloves

    1 small cinnamon stick

    2–3 green cardamom pods

    1⁄2 tsp turmeric powder

    1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder

    Method

    ■ Dry roast the coriander, cumin, pepper, fennel, fenugreek, cloves, cinnamon and cardamom in a heavy-bottomed pan on low heat until aromatic.

    ■ Set aside to cool.

    ■ In the same pan, roast the dried coconut over a low flame until golden (don’t burn it). Set aside to cool.

    ■ Lightly toast both varieties of red chillies in the same pan and let them cool.

    ■ Once everything has cooled, grind them to a fine powder using a spice grinder or high-speed mixer jar.

    ■ Mix in the turmeric and extra chilli powder.

    Malai tikka marinade.

    Malai Tikka Marinade

    Ingredients

    1⁄2 cup fresh cream

    1⁄4 cup hung curd

    2 tbsp cream cheese

    or grated processed cheese (optional)

    11⁄2 tbsp ginger–garlic paste

    2 green chillies, finely chopped

    1 tbsp lemon juice

    1⁄2 tsp garam masala

    1⁄2 tsp white pepper powder

    1⁄4 tsp cardamom powder

    1 tbsp corn flour or roasted gram flour

    Salt, to taste

    11⁄2 tbsp oil or melted butter

    1 tsp chopped coriander or dried fenugreek leaves (optional)

    500 g paneer or chicken (boneless)

    Method

    ■ Whisk all the ingredients (except the paneer or chicken) together into a smooth marinade in a large bowl.

    ■ Add your choice of protein and coat well.

    ■ Skewer the pieces and cook in a hot oven (at 200° C) grill, or tandoor until golden.

    Book cover.

    Excerpted with permission from How to Eat Better by Natasha Gandhi, published by Harper Collins India; 240 pages; 999.

    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Natasha Gandhi

      Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
      HomeLoungeFoodMarinades and masalas to prep for your house party this festive season
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