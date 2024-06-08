Give your recipes a summer update with homegrown dill
SummaryThe easy-to-grow dill will flourish in a home garden, and it will fortify everyday recipes with iron, vitamin A and vitamin C
I started my terrace kitchen garden in Bengaluru 13 years ago. As a Mumbai girl, I had zero gardening knowledge; the only plant I had ever seen growing at home was the tulsi (holy basil) on the window sill. Naturally, I sought the help of a horticulture expert who planned the garden space and got the plants started. I definitely wanted a patch for fresh herbs in my cooking. Among the usual favourites like basil and mint, the experts suggested we plant dill too, for the visual interest that its delicate fronds and yellow flowers would add to the garden.
In a few months the garden was flourishing. One morning, I discovered a swarm of butterflies hovering around the fronds. Intrigued, I researched and found that dill is a favourite of several species of butterflies.