Give your recipes a summer update with homegrown dill

I had some familiarity with dill from my exposure to Maharashtrian food and cooking. Called shepu in Marathi, it is used not as a herb but as a leafy vegetable to make a dry sabzi. My parents were visiting when our kitchen garden had its first harvest. I was excited to cook for them with the bounty from the garden. This meant cooking with brinjal, tomatoes, spinach, and dill repeatedly, trying new combinations each time. While my mom didn’t mind, Appa was getting tired of my “culinary adventures". He jokingly said, “Any more brinjal and shepu chi bhaji, and I’m packing my bags and going back to Mumbai."