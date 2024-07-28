Master the art of ordering for a large table
SummaryOrdering well is a skillful combination of choosing the right flavours and textures to build a meal and making sure enough food is on the table so nobody leaves hungry
So, the dinner plan finally made it out of the group chat. Schedules were matched, a restaurant was picked, reservations were made, and you have arrived for an evening of catchups over some great food at a restaurant you’ve all been meaning to try. The conversation begins to flow thick and fast but the food cannot keep pace. Why? Because you and the gang just can’t decide on what to eat.
Ordering for a large table—to me it would be more than five people—is both an art and a science. As the expert eater at the table, I’m often tasked with the pleasure and pain of this chore. Not to toot my own horn, but admittedly, ordering well is a skillful combination of choosing the right flavours and textures to build a meal and making sure enough food is ordered so nobody leaves hungry. It also means considering the group’s particular preferences which could span everything from vegan and gluten-free to pescatarians who can’t eat shellfish and vegetarians who don’t like tomatoes.