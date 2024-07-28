Master the art of ordering for a large table

Personally, I enjoy the group order because I get to scan the menu and anticipate the needs and wants of my loved ones. But I will admit that I have my own, not-so-altruistic reasons for doing this. I always have my professional eating hat on so, ordering for the table allows a more expansive view of what a restaurant is doing. Is that buzzy dish that everyone can’t stop taking pictures of a one-hit wonder, or is it consistently good? Tasting a little bit of everything gives me a wider understanding—I can think a little more deeply about the flavours used across the menu, how they go together, and where there are strengths, weaknesses and surprises.