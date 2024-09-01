How to pick the right tea

Last Sunday, I met a group of 30 in Bengaluru to talk about tea and sample a few. Many of the questions that came up were about what to try, where to buy, and how to brew. If those have been your questions too, here’s a quick guide to getting started on your tea adventure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sticking with milk tea? Then look for a single origin or a single estate CTC (crush, tear, curl) and orthodox black tea blend (TeaCupsFull, 100g, ₹650). One of the reactions to this tea was the aroma—it smelt “fresh". Or make your own blend by buying a single estate CTC and orthodox tea separately and choosing the proportions that work for you.

Milk or plain? Some tea, like black tea, work well with milk while others like green or white don't. Even here, to experience a black tea's true flavours, do try it without milk at least once. (Ketlee, Black tea sampler pack, ₹1,710 containing 10g each of six distinct teas from six renowned tea regions of India)

The lapsang souchong seems to be a tea our palate is primed for; it was the tea of the day. The smokiness comes from a final drying over pinewood traditionally. As a tea, it’s smooth and you don’t miss the milk.(Forest Pick, ₹199 for 50g, Chado Tea, ₹399 for 50g).

Like green tea? Given its popularity, I have wondered why more people don’t seek well-made green teas, choosing instead the flavoured options as a more palatable one. I suspect this is because we have not learnt to brew green tea as it should. Most loose-leaf green tea work with water at about 80 degrees Celsius and for short steeps of 30 seconds to a minute. I brewed some Japanese sencha last week, choosing it for the distinctive colour, and aroma. To my surprise, many in the group found its umami scent off-putting. Maybe it didn’t smell as tea does. But if you can get past the unfamiliar aroma, the flavours do reward you. (Luxmi Tea, ₹899 for 50g). Or choose a pan-roasted green tea (Wah Tea, ₹350 for 200g), or a handrolled tippy green tea (Doke Tea/ TeaSwing, ₹679 for 50g).

Give white tea a try. Not many in India have yet explored this style. Many seem to assume that a white tea— perhaps from the name—is too subtle. It’s not. The name comes from the whitish colour on the buds/unopened leaves while the liquor itself is a pale yellow. First-time white tea drinkers are pleasantly surprised by the flavour and texture. The white tea is also a great choice to try a cold brew. On a warm day, take 3g of white tea to 150ml of water, and refrigerate overnight. (Korakundah, ₹500 for 50g). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If a tea doesn’t taste great, especially if you are brewing it for the first time, don’t give up on it just yet. There are three factors that influence your experience: the tea to water ratio, the water temperature and the steeping time. Adjusting these allows you to customise it to your preference. As a starting point, do pay attention to the steeping instructions that come with the tea. As for accessories, a glass pot with a steel infuser (google for options) does simplify the brewing process, while allowing you to gauge your tea’s readiness by colour.