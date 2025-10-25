This tasting menu is a culinary journey through Punjab

If not for the five rivers flowing through undivided Punjab, the region would have been an arid landscape. “Punjabis, by sheer dint of hard work, have turned it into a land of grain, ghee, milk and prosperity. So, the story of Punjabi cuisine is also a story of blood, sweat and tears. It is a story of people who are very closely linked to the soil and who have adapted every time a curveball has been thrown at them," says Dalal.