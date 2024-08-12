Make reservations for special Independence Day menus

Feast for a cause On August 15 every year, Mumbai’s The Bombay Canteen transforms into a community dining space with a special lunch, the Independence Day Daawat. This annual experience is in its tenth year now, and there are two sides to it—a thali and a social initiative. The thali, served on a banana leaf, features delicacies from all corners of India. On the menu this year, there will be Amritsar’s chhole masala, Bengal’s Notun Aloor Dum, Andhra’s gongura keema, among others. The second part is the social initiative with the restaurant collaborating with an institute or NGO for fundraising. Since 2015, they have raised more than ₹1 crore to help underprivileged children, farmers and distributed ration kits. This year, they have partnered with the RPG Foundation’s biodiversity project, Nature:re (Nature Rebalance) to plant native trees in Mumbai’s Captain Namdev Lotankar Park. Diners are free to pay as the like for the thali and the proceeds will go towards this cause. The dining hours are 11 am to 4 pm on Thursday.

