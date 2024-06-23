How to appreciate India's CTC and dust teas
SummaryA good cup of CTC will knock all sleep out of you; while dust tea brews quickly, produces a strong flavour and colour—two attributes that many tea drinkers seek
"Are they saying we are drinking substandard tea?" said Manoj Archibald, a planter from the Nilgiris, last week. He was sharing an ad that promoted whole leaf teas while deriding CTC (crush, tear, and curl) and dust teas. When tea brands promote whole leaf as the better tea, couldn’t they do so without putting down other teas, he wanted to know. Not long after that conversation, I read about Assam’s Hookhmol Tea fetching record prices of ₹1,500 a kilo at the Kolkata tea auction for their CTC tea, achieving speciality status— average prices at auction for Assam CTC is under ₹300/kilo.