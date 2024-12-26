The Indian coffee trends that defined this year
SummaryLimited edition beans, specialised training centres, and the growth of filter coffee were some of the prominent trends of 2024
To say speciality coffee is having a moment would be stating the obvious. India’s coffee farmers, café owners and conscious consumers are more discerning than they’ve ever been. A Godrej Food Trends 2024 report highlighted Indians are more aware about their morning cuppa than ever before.
“It’s clear that coffee has become part of consumers’ identity in India. The type of coffee you drink, much like the perfume you wear, is an essential part of their personality today," says Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, editor of the Godrej Report.