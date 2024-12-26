The Indian coffee trends that defined this year

Consumers are also rebalancing their equation with milk-based beverages in 2024. For example, the rise of oat milk, almond milk and even coconut milk has gone up at cafés across the country, with alternative milk options making up more than a quarter of the total inventory at some cafés. Karreena Bulchandani, of Mumbai’s Mokai café, says that the ratio of non-milk alternatives has been climbing steadily and currently stands around 30%—meaning three out of 10 consumers prefer coffee beverages with alternative milk options. Moreover, certain types of non-milk coffees are preferred during different seasons, a shift in habit that’s expected to pick up going forward. “Normally during summer, oat milk iced lattes tend to sell more, and in winter, almond milk hot lattes tend to go more," he says. “And if given a choice, people prefer coconut milk even above regular milk if it’s made well."