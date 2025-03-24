India’s first sake brews in Bengaluru
SummaryChef Maia Laifungbam, a certified touji or sake brewer, is all set to launch India's first homegrown Japanese rice wine
On the outskirts of Bengaluru, in Yelahanka, a makeshift laboratory was the nucleus of chef Maia Laifungbam’s brand new experiment to recreate sake, or Japanese rice wine, in India.
In the last few months, her life has been taken over by countless trials. She experimented with different strains of indigenous rice from the northeast and one from south India—the names of which she doesn’t reveal—to crack a recipe.
Finally, Laifungbam is ready for her ‘baby’ to meet the world. In June, the chef, who is also India's first certified sake brewer, or touji, will launch two sake products in Bengaluru and Mumbai. There’s junmai, a clear and refreshing sake, and nigori, a cloudy version with a stronger flavour. She has moved from Yelahanka, and a brewery in Bengaluru is also in the making, where guests can sip on freshly pressed sake, which boasts a stronger flavour and higher sugar content than the brewed versions.