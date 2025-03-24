India’s first sake brews in Bengaluru

Also read: 5 refreshing wines for spring

Homegrown sake has arrived at an interesting time. There is a growing appreciation for Japanese culture, an increased interest in Japanese cuisine, a surge in Indian tourists visiting Japan, and higher disposable incomes, all of which have contributed to its rising popularity in India. “Sake’s growth trajectory here is similar to that of wine two decades ago. Interestingly, it is often compared to wine, as both are fermented beverages. I have noticed sake is more easily embraced than wine, even by Indian consumers who traditionally prefer spirits, because of its lower acidity and lack of tannins, making it more palatable," points out Ravi Joshi, co-founder of Sake Club India. He believes the biggest challenges to sake’s growth in India include high import tariffs, logistical expenses, and its fragility in the supply chain at the moment. In such a scenario, local production would help overcome these issues by providing a more cost-effective solution and ensuring better availability.