Coffee champions and how to brew a flavourful cup
SummaryGear up for improved bean-to-cup experiences as the India International Coffee Festival launches national level competitions for baristas and brewers
Speciality coffee has come a long way since the pandemic. While homebrewers polished the art of pourovers at home, cafés sought top notch bean-to-cup experiences. The ultimate measure indicating the growth of Indian coffee is national level competitions for industry insiders. One such platform is the India International Coffee Festival (IICF) that launched this year and the preliminary rounds span north, west and south India. The final will be hosted in Bengaluru in December. To recognise different skillsets, IICF has two distinct competitions--National Barista Championship (NBC) and National Brewers Cup (NBrC). A barista prepares and serves coffee, whereas a brewer focuses solely on brewing to hit the right flavour notes.