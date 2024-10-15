Coffee champions and how to brew a flavourful cup

For DM Purnesh, President of the non-profit organisation Specialty Coffee Association of India, the current events are a stepping stone to scaling the coffee industry by adding different coffee competitions, apart from NBC and NBrC. “The skills of our baristas are on par with anyone in the world but we’ve not been able to convey our country’s speciality coffee knowledge on the global stage. This is changing thanks to social media and growing technological exchange. With an aim to bridge the knowledge gap, we are looking to introduce more championships from the following year where baristas and home brewers can represent us on a global platform," he says. From next year onwards, the winner of NBrC will participate in international coffee showdowns and the NBC champion will represent India at World Barista Championship in Milan.