Tea and tees: Discover India's fascinating golf history
SummaryIndia's tea estates became a cradle of golf due to colonialism, and a handful of enthusiasts are taking the two forward
The first flush is just starting and while I wait for these teas, I decided to catch up on some tea history, on tea and golf’s shared beginnings here in India.
Back in the early 19th century, as British planters set up large tea estates, far removed from towns and cities, they needed a place to unwind and relax. The clubs, already a British institution, were the inspiration and several planters’ clubs came up. By way of recreation, these clubs offered plenty of sporting opportunities, including, sometimes, a golf course, a game they played at home.