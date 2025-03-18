4 home chefs reinventing the restaurant game
SummaryA handful of new restaurant openings are helmed by home chefs who bring their inimitable personal touch to serve an unforgettable meal
There are many ways to become a professional chef. A tried-and-tested route is graduating from a culinary school and refining skills at restaurants. Another somewhat tangential approach is being a home chef, honing culinary instincts over the gas stove, and showcasing food with a deep personal connection. A handful of home chefs are now helming premium dining experiences—a trend that evolved after the home-chef boom before and during the pandemic. As India’s dining landscape evolves, their contribution cannot be overlooked. Lounge caught up with four home chefs with new openings who continue to preserve their home-style approach while mastering the restaurant business.