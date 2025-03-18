4 home chefs reinventing the restaurant game

Wang, known as the formidable momo queen, began her culinary journey from her home kitchen decades ago. “When my daughter was born in 1991, I did not want her raised by a nanny. I also wanted to supplement the family income. Making momos was my speciality, and so in 1993, I made posters with my menu and number and stuck them around the neighbourhood. We also made thukpa, and Indian Chinese dishes like chow mein, fried rice, garlic chicken and Manchurians. Between my ‘Man Friday’ Somu and I, we did the marketing, mincing, cooking, and deliveries on our two-wheelers. On days we made ₹500, we celebrated," says Wang, 56.