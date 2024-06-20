India’s top chefs team-up for a unique pop-up
On Wednesday, chef Prateek Sadhu reached Mumbai with bags full of dried carrots from his restaurant NAAR in Himachal Pradesh. It’s a place that pays tribute to the cuisines of the hills; from Jammu and Kashmir to Leh and Ladakh. Sadhu is in Mumbai for a special pop-up. For the first time, he is collaborating with chef Manish Mehrotra for a collaborative dining experience. It is scheduled for June 20 and 21 at Indian Accent Mumbai and June 26 and 27 at Indian Accent Delhi.