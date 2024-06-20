India’s top chefs team-up for a unique pop-up

In the burgeoning dining scene of these cities, pop-ups are a gateway to newer discoveries. They have gained more prominence with an increased curiosity around regional food. While Mehrotra is known for serving regional delicacies with a comforting and innovative spin, Sadhu is a flagbearer for dishes from the mountains. The menu spotlights these aspects of the chefs with dishes like hamachi paired with aam panna pakodi—Mehrotra loves aam panna; and Ladakhi sausages by Sadhu. The pop-up has been in the making for several months. “The idea was to get the flavours and food of NAAR to Mumbai and Delhi. We had to make sure the flavours are not repetitive but they are complementary and there is a certain flow to the multi-course meal," says Sadhu.