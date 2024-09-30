Meet the Indian chef in the US who serves topnotch pizzas
SummaryThe 21-year-old, Indian-American chef Viraj Thomas' Neapolitan pizzas have a steady fan following
What is the first thought that comes to mind when one hears the words ‘an Indian chef in the US’? There’s a fair chance they serve biryani, dosa or modern Indian food. But, here’s a young Indian chef in the US who is not following the herd. The 21-year-old, Philadelphia-based Viraj Thomas is a pizzaiolo and his brand new pizzeria, Char, has created a buzz. One of the foremost American food publications, Eater, featured it on its list of Philly’s Most Anticipated Fall 2024 Restaurant Openings.
Thomas is a first generation Indian-American, born to immigrant parents who moved to the US from Kerala in the mid-eighties. His father is an IT professional and his mother is a home-maker. His parents believe in academic merit and encouraged their three children to complete college. Thomas, the youngest in the family, had other plans.