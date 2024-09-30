Meet the Indian chef in the US who serves topnotch pizzas

He started cooking at the age of 14, experimenting with dishes like roasts and bakes. “At home, we had desi khaana or Kerala food, and I had no reason to go there; instead, I made things I wanted to eat," he shares. In 2018, when the 15-year-old Thomas came across ‘the beautiful’ Gozney Roccbox propane pizza oven on a YouTube video, he was mesmerised. These stone ovens can heat up to 500 deg celcius and cook a Neapolitan pizza in 60 seconds. But, as a high-schooler, he couldn’t shell out $499 ( ₹41,000 approx) to buy it. He took up odd jobs, like working at an elementary school and the departmental store Target, to pay for it. In 2019, he bought his dream pizza oven, started making as well as selling pizzas to friends and neighbours out of his parent’s garage. In 2021, he worked as a pizzaiolo at a local Italian restaurant named Cicala.