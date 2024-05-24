How chefs select, source and use masalas
SummaryWith the quality of prominent masala brands under the scanner, leading chefs share how they pick, buy and make spice blends
Indian spices have been feeling the heat. Hong Kong, Singapore and Nepal recently banned some varieties of MDH and Everest spices, claiming they contained more than the permissible limit of the pesticide ethylene oxide. It spurred the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to order a nationwide testing. According to news reports, it did not find traces of ethylene oxide in samples that it tested, yet the incident spotlights age-old concerns about adulteration of masalas.
There is a time-tested measure of purity of spices: Aroma followed by taste. Spices have essential oils which impart a pronounced aroma. “Don’t judge turmeric or chilli powder by its colour. Smell and taste them," advises Yajush Malik, chef and co-founder of the restaurant Gallops in Mumbai. If any powdered or whole spice has a fading aroma or none at all, it is either spurious or past its expiration date. Most chefs are particular about where they source their spices from and how they make their blends, and even if they choose packaged spices, each has a favourite.