How chefs select, source and use masalas

Some chefs have gone on to launch their own spices. Nalini Moti Sadhu, who runs the Kashmiri restaurant Matamaal with branches in Noida, Gurugram and Pune, launched her spice brand Kanz and Muhul during the pandemic. When she started her restaurant in 2016, there was a dearth of good-quality Kashmiri masalas like saunf (fennel) powder, saunth (ginger) powder and the unique tikki or vaaer masala. She bought two grinders and started making masala in-house. “Ninety per cent of Kashmiri food is about the masala. When my diners tasted our dishes, they enquired about the spices which drove us to launch a masala brand," she says. Another small-batch chef-oriented Indian spice brand is Cardoz Legacy, launched by chef Barkha Cardoz in memory of her late husband, Floyd Cardoz. As a hat tip to his origins, there are options like Goan masala and vindaloo masala.