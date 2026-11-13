How children’s authors and illustrators serve tales of diversity via food

Most millennial parents recommend Eric Carle’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar, where a hungry caterpillar eats its way through a large amount of food—pastry, ice cream, cheese, etc.—before turning into a butterfly. it’s written for a western audience and when I read the book, my Indian brain kept thinking about jalebi, rasgulla and tikki. I ditched it and instead introduced my toddler to Sumi Chandrasekharan’s Kozhukatta, which has Indian snacks like murukku, gulab jamun and Mysore pak.
The picture book was recommended by Sangeeta Bhansali, who runs the children’s bookstore Kahani Tree in Mumbai. I was looking for illustrated food books by Indian authors for young readers. The haul included 12 books, and while it might seem like a lot, it’s not enough. The books currently on shelves attempt to encompass India’s culinary diversity, address sensitive topics and make food fun. Books about food for children can play a vital role in shaping how they understand, experience and relate to what they eat as well as tackle larger questions about food choices, social and political issues and diversity. Which is why an Indian setting with foods familiar to the child are important to story-telling. Although picture-driven food stories for Indian children is a niche segment, Bhansali says it has immense potential.
One such delightful read is Karukku Norukku with a murukku-loving protagonist. “Books like these give context, offer a sense of place that’s relatable, and most importantly, represent the child who is the reader or is being read to,” says Maulshree Kalothia, who heads Parag, the children’s literature social initiative by Tata Trust. The children’s book enthusiast also leads the storytelling initiative at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre and some of her favourite English and Hindi picks for early readers include Tiffin Dost, Seer Ka Salan and Machher Jhol.
“Tiffin Dost is available only in Hindi and represents a range of Indian dishes through school lunch boxes. It’s in the format of a playful poem and also captures how children believe someone else’s tiffin is better than theirs,” says Kalothia. Consider these lines describing the lunch boxes: Khulte hi mehek uthte hain ghar-ghar ki kitchen hai (There’s aroma of different kitchens when the lids come off).
Seema (who uses only one name) from Eklavya’s editorial team says, “Tiffin Dost questions existing food politics. Today the situation is such that a child can’t carry chicken in their lunch box, and if they do, it has to be eaten without anyone’s knowledge like it’s a crime.”
There are two ways to read such a book written for children over the age of 3. It conveys food diversity in an engaging manner and it could be left at that. Or, one could chat with the child, touching upon food choices with simple questions about what their friends bring in their lunch boxes.
Telugu short story writer Mohammed Khadeer Babu’s Seer Ka Salan (Head Curry) is a book about food choices with its narrative about a dish prepared with a ram’s head. First published in 1998, it was translated into English in 2008 by Eklavya and social initiative Anveshi Research Centre for Women’s Studies, Hyderabad. It details the process of acquiring a ram’s head, cleaning, cooking and enjoying it with hot rice.
“I was the second youngest of four siblings. The responsibility of getting the head was entrusted to me because my older brother would refuse. We are from the small coastal village of Kavali in Andhra Pradesh. I would leave home as early as 5am for the best quality meat. Its cost was only ₹40, but it was the highest luxury for us. It was not just about the eating, the whole process felt celebratory,” says Babu.
The illustrations in myriad shades of red by acclaimed painter Gulammohammed Sheikh are as evocative as the story. Sheikh’s painting of the ram’s brain looks like a handful of beads to go with Babu’s vibrant descriptions. His aunt cleaned the head, and he writes she did it “with the skill of someone embroidering a flower.”
REAL-WORLD ISSUES
Machher Jhol, authored by Richa Jha and illustrated by the late Sumanta Dey, is a moving tale brought alive by whimsical art. It’s about a visually impaired young boy taking care of a sick father and going to the market to buy ingredients for his favourite machher jhol (fish curry).
Thukpa For All, written by Praba Ram and Sheela Preuitt and illustrated by Shilpa Ranade, deals with blindness too, but the focus is entirely on the communal preparation of thukpa with neighbours and friends in Ladakh. In these stories, food is used as a medium to draw attention to a topic like disability without making it obvious.
“A good story is not only about what’s on the plate. The food has to be couched in an interesting story arc,” explains Shobha Vishwanathan, founder of the children’s publishing house Karadi Tales in Chennai. Karadi has published several stories spotlighting south Indian dishes, but each deals with a different theme. For instance, Paati’s Rasam, written by Janaki and Dhwani Sabesh and illustrated by Pallavi Jain, is about coming to terms with grief through a rasam recipe; and Thatha’s Pumpkin, authored by Lalita Iyer and illustrated by Proiti Roy, breaks gender stereotypes with a grandfather who makes pumpkin halwa.
PLUGGING THE GAP
Vishwanathan says some of their most interesting manuscripts emerged from picture-book writing workshops, which she conducts every other month. These are hosted online with 18-20 participants who sign up after the announcement is made on their Instagram page.
“I found that, more and more, the focus of the ideas were related to the participants’ own lived experiences, and a lot of them were connected to food. It is interesting to see how people are looking at children’s books, not like a borrowed idea from the west, but related to their own families and the environment around them,” she says.
This is also evident in books like Koni Juj: The Egg Fight, written by Priyadarshini Gogoi and illustrated by Pankaj Saikia. Both are Assamese, and this light-hearted read highlights the tradition of egg fights during the festival of Bohag Bihu.
The fight has two contenders holding an egg each. They try to break each other’s eggs by gently tapping them. Saikia’s visual language takes the narrative forward with recurring motifs, like the soot-covered aluminium kettle and wood-fire stoves integral to rural kitchens in Assam.