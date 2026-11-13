How children’s authors and illustrators serve tales of diversity via food

The picture book was recommended by Sangeeta Bhansali, who runs the children’s bookstore Kahani Tree in Mumbai. I was looking for illustrated food books by Indian authors for young readers. The haul included 12 books, and while it might seem like a lot, it’s not enough. The books currently on shelves attempt to encompass India’s culinary diversity, address sensitive topics and make food fun. Books about food for children can play a vital role in shaping how they understand, experience and relate to what they eat as well as tackle larger questions about food choices, social and political issues and diversity. Which is why an Indian setting with foods familiar to the child are important to story-telling. Although picture-driven food stories for Indian children is a niche segment, Bhansali says it has immense potential.