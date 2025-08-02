Why Indian coffee hits different

Recently, one of my tweets went unexpectedly viral. It was a rant about my coffee experiences in the US during a recent trip, and how it had been a money- and soul-depleting disappointment.

Let me explain. First, the coffee was never served hot. It was lukewarm at best. Then it was weak, like it couldn’t quite decide if it was indeed coffee. And if you opt for an iced latte, congratulations—you just paid $6 for a cup of ice, a shot of milk and a drop of caffeine. To top all this, there was always the unsaid rule, a stern request via the payment screen or a card propped on the counter asking you to tip generously, all for the heroic act of handing over a plastic cup of utterly mediocre coffee with your name misspelt on it.

After half-a-dozen such encounters, my homesickness for Bengaluru kicked in hard. I longed for our coffee—hot, strong, and shockingly affordable in retrospect. And I don’t just mean filter coffee (though it deserves its own shrine). I realised that we just do coffee, in all its forms, better.

There’s a reason Indian coffee hits different. The main one, in my opinion, is Chikmagalur supremacy. Indian-grown Arabica beans, especially from Karnataka’s coffee heartland, are often shade-grown, handpicked and wet-processed. These methods preserve their inherent richness. When brewed well, they deliver that nutty, chocolatey depth we love. And Bengaluru has become a showcase for quality coffee, whether it’s the old-school filter kaapi at local darshinis or single-origin pour-overs at coffee shops. The city does coffee with flair.

Served for as little as ₹20, filter coffee isn’t something you sip slowly while analysing tasting notes. It’s hot, strong and gets the job done in a couple of gulps. You move on with your day. I love ending a masala dose stop with a quick darshini kaapi, but it’s not a drink you linger over with a friend or your journal. For that, we have the next wave coffee places serving pour-overs, siphons, AeroPresses, in aesthetic cups with descriptions that sound like wine menus: berries, citrus, hints of oak and so on. While some of it can feel performative (and pricey), I’ll admit the best of Bengaluru’s new cafés do it well with real attention to origin, roast profile and brewing precision.

A couple of years ago, Pinterest inspired me to go down the rabbit hole of setting up a home coffee station: an espresso machine, a milk frother, a collection of mugs. I stalked sales on speciality sites, comparing coffee grindings and bookmarking the beans I wanted to stock up on. But when a café offering bean-to-cup coffee opened inside my apartment complex, I decided to stick to my trusty moka pot for home brews.

There’s something grounding about the routine: screwing open the moka pot, filling it just right, waiting for that familiar gurgle, watching over the coffee as it fills the top compartment and taking in the aroma that fills the kitchen. It’s analogue and slow, but satisfying, the stuff that slow-life YouTube videos like to capture. Between the moka pot and my community café, my coffee needs are pretty much sorted.

At the risk of being cancelled by coffee connoisseurs, I’ll say this: I don’t entirely hate instant coffee. The better varieties such as Davidoff or Nescafé Gold, plus a battery-operated frother can get you surprisingly close to a decent cappuccino with minimal effort. It’s also deeply nostalgic as it’s the first kind of coffee many of us learned to make and love.

Three weeks in the US and I was compiling a list of coffee shops I want to hang out at in Bengaluru, on the return flight.

FLAT WHITE AT HOME

Makes 1 cup

Ingredients

Strong espresso brewed in moka pot

Half cup dairy or alt milk

Method

Freshly brew the espresso in the moka pot or an espresso machine.

Heat the milk in a small saucepan until hot but not boiling. Use a battery-operated milk frother or even the French press plunger to create a small amount of fine micro-foam. A flat white is heavy on milk but not overly frothy like a cappuccino.

In your cup, pour in about 30–40 ml of espresso. Top it with the frothed milk, holding back the thicker foam with a spoon. The ideal ratio is roughly 1 part coffee to 2 parts steamed milk, with a thin layer of foam on top.

Notes:

Use medium to fine-ground coffee in the moka pot.

All plant-based milk types do not froth as good as dairy milk, so use the milk that works best for you.

HOME-STYLE AFFOGATO

Serves 2

Ingredients

2 digestive biscuits

2 shots freshly brewed espresso

Small tub of vanilla ice cream (or gelato)

Method

Chill two teacups in the freezer for 10-15 minutes. A cold glass helps slow the melting of the ice cream when the espresso is poured over.

Place the digestive biscuit at the bottom of each cup. Pour a couple of teaspoons of espresso over the biscuit.

Using a spoon or small scoop, take a generous scoop of the ice cream or gelato. Gently press all around the inner walls of the chilled cup, so it lightly coats the sides. This is traditional in many Italian cafés, not just for visual appeal, but to create a velvety melt when hot espresso hits the ice cream.

Pour in freshly brewed hot espresso, around 30ml.

Serve immediately with a dessert spoon.

Double Tested is a fortnightly column on vegetarian cooking, highlighting a single ingredient prepared two ways. Nandita Iyer’s latest book is The Great Indian Thali. She posts @saffrontrail on Instagram and X.