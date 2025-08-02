Why Indian coffee hits different
Indian-grown Arabica beans, especially from Karnataka’s coffee heartland, are often shade-grown, handpicked and wet-processed. These methods preserve their inherent richness
Recently, one of my tweets went unexpectedly viral. It was a rant about my coffee experiences in the US during a recent trip, and how it had been a money- and soul-depleting disappointment.
Let me explain. First, the coffee was never served hot. It was lukewarm at best. Then it was weak, like it couldn’t quite decide if it was indeed coffee. And if you opt for an iced latte, congratulations—you just paid $6 for a cup of ice, a shot of milk and a drop of caffeine. To top all this, there was always the unsaid rule, a stern request via the payment screen or a card propped on the counter asking you to tip generously, all for the heroic act of handing over a plastic cup of utterly mediocre coffee with your name misspelt on it.