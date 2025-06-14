Is there room for another craft gin?

The iridescent green-hued bottle comes encased in a block of ice. The chilled spirit poured into my glass begins with a herbal whiff, its overarching earthy and woody notes recalling the smell of the forest. I take a sip of the newest Indian craft gin on the block, a complex combination of fresh citrus and florals with peppery warmth. “Vanaha is inspired by the tranquillity and biodiversity of Indian forests; the name is a combination of Vana or forest and 'aha' for epiphany," says Vaniitha Jaiin, founder and chief evangelist of Revelry Distillery.

Former marketing professional turned alcobev expert, Jaiin founded The Perfect Pour, a leading wine and spirits consulting firm, in 2013. After having curated immersive experiences and advised global brands on market strategy, she has now partnered with her husband Navvin Jaiin (a financial industry veteran) to open Revelry Distillery.

The distillery’s debut product Vanaha, is a 100% natural “forest-to-bottle" gin that packs a whopping 24 botanicals from across India. These include deodar wood, shade-dried patchouli, tirphal or teppal pepper from the Western Ghats, lemons from Assam, mandarins from Sikkim, palash flowers, maulsari (bakul) flowers, sun-dried mulberries, cacao nibs, pine tips, cassia bark, juniper berries and more. Even the custom-made bottle in shades of deep green channels the forest while the woodpecker logo is a tribute to craftsmanship.

Located in the Sattari region of Goa, the sprawling 3,500 sq. ft Revelry Distillery is purpose-built to craft small-batch spirits. Vanaha gin follows a five-step distillation process. First, the botanicals are macerated or steeped in a neutral spirit, which is then distilled through a customised Hagyo copper pot still from Hungary. A few botanicals are vapour-infused at low temperatures while others undergo cold vacuum distillation at reduced pressure. Finally, the spirit is staged or rested for five days. Vanaha is currently only available in Goa.

There’s no doubt that Vanaha is a solid product, but is there room in India’s already-cluttered gin landscape? The 2017 launch of Greater Than by Nao Spirits prompted a slew of brands to follow suit during the pandemic years when it seemed almost fashionable to have a gin label. Pankaj Balachandran, CEO of bar and beverage consulting company Countertop India, says, “Considering the success of forerunners like Greater Than, Hapusa and Stranger & Sons, everyone thought it was a good business opportunity. While gin consumption is growing, it’s not at the rate as expected by the brands, some of which have exited the picture or reduced their marketing efforts. Now there are 5-6 brands that are still prevalent and making serious money in this business."

However, he concedes that there’s space for more gin brands in India, particularly those with a focused approach and a long-term strategy, a thought echoed by India’s first female bartender, Shatbhi Basu (independent director at Mount Everest Breweries Ltd). “The gin momentum is definitely not over yet. It will continue to evolve, though at a slower pace than before," she says.

There’s also the perceived competition from resurgence of tequila, mezcal and homegrown agave-based spirits, particularly at the bars where agave cocktails are ruling the roost. “While they are current favourites, in my mind, tequila and mezcal are in a completely different space (than gin), and there’s enough room for all to coexist," says Basu.

Market data also seems to point towards the growth and diversification of the Indian gin market. According to a recent report by market research company IMARC, the gin market size stood at $634.60 million in 2024, and is expected to reach $944.61 million by 2033, a CAGR of 4.18%. The report cites several factors for this growth, including growing disposable incomes, expanding cocktail culture and rapid premiumisation, with consumers opting for artisanal gins over mass-produced alternatives.

Given its pricing, sleek design and overall quality, Vanaha is certainly making a play for the premium end of the segment. It is designed as a sipping gin, best enjoyed as a neat pour with ice or as a G&T. It also lends itself well to a Martini and other classic cocktails. “We wanted to create a spirit that speaks to the modern connoisseur—someone who seeks depth, not dazzle; ritual, not rush. Our vision is to build a world-class gin that proudly embodies the 'Make in India' spirit, and stands shoulder to shoulder with the finest international brands," says Vaniitha Jaiin.

