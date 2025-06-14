Is there room for another craft gin?
Alcobev experts believe there’s space for more gin brands, particularly those with a focused approach and a long-term strategy
The iridescent green-hued bottle comes encased in a block of ice. The chilled spirit poured into my glass begins with a herbal whiff, its overarching earthy and woody notes recalling the smell of the forest. I take a sip of the newest Indian craft gin on the block, a complex combination of fresh citrus and florals with peppery warmth. “Vanaha is inspired by the tranquillity and biodiversity of Indian forests; the name is a combination of Vana or forest and 'aha' for epiphany," says Vaniitha Jaiin, founder and chief evangelist of Revelry Distillery.
Former marketing professional turned alcobev expert, Jaiin founded The Perfect Pour, a leading wine and spirits consulting firm, in 2013. After having curated immersive experiences and advised global brands on market strategy, she has now partnered with her husband Navvin Jaiin (a financial industry veteran) to open Revelry Distillery.