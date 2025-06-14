Is there room for another craft gin?

There’s no doubt that Vanaha is a solid product, but is there room in India’s already-cluttered gin landscape? The 2017 launch of Greater Than by Nao Spirits prompted a slew of brands to follow suit during the pandemic years when it seemed almost fashionable to have a gin label. Pankaj Balachandran, CEO of bar and beverage consulting company Countertop India, says, “Considering the success of forerunners like Greater Than, Hapusa and Stranger & Sons, everyone thought it was a good business opportunity. While gin consumption is growing, it’s not at the rate as expected by the brands, some of which have exited the picture or reduced their marketing efforts. Now there are 5-6 brands that are still prevalent and making serious money in this business."