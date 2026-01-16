75 breakfasts worth waking up for

India takes its breakfast seriously. So do we at Lounge. And the proof is in this exhaustive spread, which covers the diverse and characteristic breakfast culture of the country. While we understand the thrill of queuing up for hot kachoris or crisp vadas by the roadside, we cannot underestimate the comfort of eggs and croissants on a Sunday morning at a vibey cafe or a bakery. Whether you like it savoury or sweet, spicy or tangy, these breakfast recommendations from across the country will certainly nudge you to set an early alarm to rise and dine. After all the jalebis cannot wait.

CHANDRAVILAS, AHMEDABAD Chandravilas is an Ahmedabad institution for a truly local start to the day. The hole-in-the-wall establishment, which dates to 1900, is best known for its fafda-jalebi, a sweet-and-savoury combination that draws crowds every morning. The fafda, light and brittle, sets off the sweetness of the jalebis; the fried green chillies and papaya sambharo (a stir-fry made from raw, grated papaya) provide contrast. The menu also features gota (deep-fried gram flour fritters), khaman (fluffy steamed cakes of fermented chickpea flour), and patra (rolled colocasia leaves coated in spiced gram flour, steamed and pan-fried).

ASHOK MATTHI KULCHA, AMRITSAR Amritsar is dotted with restaurants, hotels and shacks offering kulchas. The one that definitely deserves a visit is Ashok’s at Lohgark Chowk. It is a vegetarian spot, famous for crispy, traditional kulchas stuffed with vegetables and paneer, and served with a seasonal sabzi and onion chutney. You can customise the kulcha based on your spice tolerance level. The kulcha, laden with butter, tastes great with the sabzi and sweet lassi, but we suggest dipping it in a cup of tea and enjoying the sweet-savoury taste.

View full Image Dosa at Vinayaka Mylari, Mysuru. ( Anita Rao Kashi )

HOTEL VINAYAKA MYLARI, MYSURU On one of the city’s busiest roads in one of the oldest neighbourhoods Vinayaka Mylari has been dishing out masala dosas for decades, earning cult status in the process. The establishment has expanded arbitrarily over the years, so you might find yourself following a waiter to a narrow house a street away, up three narrow flights of stairs and seated at a communal table with strangers. But no one is bothered. Piping hot, golden brown dosa arrives at the table stuffed not with the usual potato masala but saagu, a spicy veggie stew, over which fragrant coconut chutney is ladled. Crisp on the outside, beautifully soft on the inside, this is everything that people come for.

FRENCH TOAST, FORT KOCHI Located in a white-washed bungalow surrounded by gently sweeping greenery, this is possibly the most picturesque of Fort Kochi cafes. Go for the views and stay for the food at this homey cafe that serves classic European breakfast, from creamy scrambled eggs to pancakes, granola, and, of course, a variety of sweet and savoury French toasts made with thick slices of fresh brioche bread. The strawberry French toast is a favourite, while the Mexican Beef Chili Fries and the Fish and Chips turned out to be revelations one would go back for.

COFFEE IDEAS, PUDUCHERRY Founded by Marc Tormo, one of the pioneers of India’s speciality coffee movement, the café’s collection of brews is exceptional—and refreshingly, filter coffee is given equal pride of place. The food holds its own. Like many Aurovillian enterprises, Coffee Ideas works closely with the local community, and the spirit shows up on the menu: Tamil and continental dishes sit side by side, as only Puducherry allows. Pesto dosa, anyone? The breakfast spread covers breads, eggs and dosas, with daily specials worth asking about. And yes—don’t skip the coffee.

View full Image We Idliwale, Pune.

WE IDLIWALE, PUNE Chef Abhishek Joshi started out with a simple intention to serve food the way he enjoyed it as a child. Prepare yourself for the most pillowy idlis with all kinds of stews and curries, including a spicy chicken curry and the flavourful mutton saru (curry). It has become a cult favourite with students from Symbiosis and the tech crowd queuing up to get their fix of dose, Malabar parottas served with chicken ghee roast, and of course, the idlis.

MAHARANI TEA & TIFFIN, KOLKATA

Set up nearly four decades ago by a migrant originally from Varanasi, Maharani Tea & Tiffin might be a hole-in-the-wall, but it’s central to Kolkata’s foodscape. The spot draws its fame from the remarkable duo of hing (asafoetida) kachori and a resplendent aloo ki subzi that benefits from the added kick of their iconic green chilli pickle. Add to that their crispy jalebis and you have an utterly indulgent 7am-meal combining savoury, umami, tangy, spicy and sweet notes in a neat little bundle that the doctor might not have ordered, but will be forced to yield to.

SHRI KRISHNA BHUVAN, PUNE Punekars take their misal seriously. This tangy, carmine red and fiery sprouted lentil curry mixed with sev, fresh coriander and chopped onions has a cult following across Maharashtra, especially in Kolhapur, where it is believed to have originated. But, the Puneri misal is a unique fare, and triggers serious debate as to who makes it best. We recommend Shri Krishna Bhuvan in Tulshibaug. What makes it stand out is that the curry does not have sprouts, and is called “sample” and not tarri. The result is an assortment of batatyachi bhaji (or potato subzi), sev, chiwda, and wait for it—pohe! Mix up everything, squeeze some lime, and eat with bread slices instead of pav.

14TH AVENUE CAFÉ GRILL AND BAKESHOP, SRINAGAR Located on the Jhelum riverfront in Rajbagh, this café has a European vibe with warm colours and cosy couches. But the menu screams desi, fusing it with European breads and Mediterranean flavours. The prettiest thing you can order here is the dates French toast that is topped with fresh cream, fresh fruits and honey—fluffy and indulgent. Also try the mutton ghee roast served on a sourdough toast with fried onions, cucumber and labneh.

UPPER CRUST CAFÉ, AHMEDABAD One of Ahmedabad’s earliest European-style cafés, Upper Crust played a formative role in shaping the city’s café culture. Known for its breads, pastries and baked goods, the breakfast menu features croissants, toasties, quiches, rolls, sandwiches, turnovers, eggs, with coffee as the main draw. Amid the city’s evolving food scene, Upper Crust has been a familiar, reliable stop since 1989, offering a lighter, Western-leaning alternative to traditional Gujarati breakfasts.

GIANI TEA STALL, AMRITSAR Imagine it’s a chilly 6am, you have just finished your Golden Temple darshan, and are feeling peckish. Where do you go? Giani. The stall, in the shape of a small shop filled with photographs of celebrities that have frequented the place over the years, including Sunny Deol and Virat Kohli, offers kadak chai, omelette and pakode, all made in front of you in a stall that can seat not more than 10 people. Their paneer pakode are so addictive that they can make even a lactose intolerant people break their eating rule and gobble an entire plate.

RAHIM KI NIHARI, LUCKNOW Every Indian city with a rich Islamic culture has a tradition of eating nihari for breakfast. Lucknow does too, but the nihari here is different from Delhi or Hyderabad. Made with goat meat or buff, it is not heavy on oil or spices and has a silken smooth curry with a distinct turmeric flavour. The highlight of the dish is kulcha, a bread made only in Lucknow that has a khamiri-roti like base while the crust is flaky like that of a croissant.

ZERA NOYA DUTCH BAKERY, KOCHI Started by Dutch baker Sarah Lisa and her husband Vibin Varghese, this two-year-old bakery has taken Kochi by storm with its classic Dutch bakes, biscuits and breakfast eats, from the bokkenpootje (almond meringue filled with apricot buttercream) to marzipan cakes and the divine strawberry slofs (a cookie/cake topped with fresh cream and strawberries) and mini stollens. The savoury stuff is more standard—think sausage rolls and minced beef puffs—but equally delicious. Set in a swanky new shopping/food centre called The Croft, Zera Noya has a gelato parlour right next door that is equally popular.

GREEN VIEW RESTAURANT, MCLEODGANJ Mcleodganj has a fair share of cafes and restaurants serving European, Tibetan, Italian, American and English cuisines. Green View, which doubles up as a hotel, offers all of the above for breakfast. Pancakes, waffles, thupka, pasta, sandwiches, baked beans… the menu is long and complicated, but the reason it stands out is that each item tastes fresh. Even an otherwise boring vegetable soup is delicious because the produce, in general, is freshly sourced in the hills. The biggest reason to come here? Watch the sunrise and the Dhauladhars from their terrace seating area while sipping a refreshing cup of ginger honey lemon tea.

SHREE JI KHAMAN WALA, JAIPUR The Gujarati community—known for its business acumen—is said to have moved to Jaipur in the 19th century and is believed to have introduced the city’s breakfast culture. That’s why khaman, a Gujarati steamed gram-flour dish, remains a Jaipur favourite. Many shops sell it, but the most sought-after is Shree Ji Khaman Wala, a tiny outlet run by Navin Bhai and Puja Bhai from Anand, Gujarat, who started it in 1998. They prepare 30-40kg of khaman daily; the shop opens at 8.30am and it all sells out within 3-4 hours. Their khaman is perfectly textured, never watery, and served with green chutney, chillies and coriander.

View full Image Garrison Hill Cafe, Kohima.

GARRISON HILL CENTRE AND CAFE, KOHIMA Opened last year, Garrison Hill Centre and Cafe is a space to watch mornings unfold with a hot drink in hand. On one side of the cafe, clouds and sunshine play peek-a-boo as the valleys and cityscape of Kohima come into view, while on the other side, Kohima’s War Cemetery is a stark reminder of the horrors of World War II. The cafe is a mini museum in itself with books and artefacts from the war period on display and an artwork of Tennis Court battle from the 1944 Battle of Kohima occupying centre stage. The savoury snacks such as Mushroom and Caramelised Onion Puffs and sweet goodies such as coconut cake and cookies make this one for the books, literally and otherwise.

KALA GHODA CAFÉ, MUMBAI The first of Kala Ghoda’s independent cafes is still a local favourite—as much for its comforting familiarity as its menu options. Popular breakfast orders include the akuri, the fluffy omelettes and the ragi waffles with home-made chocolate sauce. Regulars take their spot, open up the newspaper and catch up on the news before starting their day. It’s the kind of place one can stop by for anything from a coffee to flourless almond cake and other healthy(ish) bakes.

View full Image 'Bedai' in Gwalior. ( Prachi Joshi )

S.S. KACHORI WALA, GWALIOR Mornings in Gwalior begin with the sizzle of fresh bedai being fried as locals huddle over chai awaiting this rather substantial breakfast. Made from wheat flour and stuffed with a spiced lentil mixture, the poori is deep-fried until firm rather than airy. It’s served with a thin, piquant potato curry and a dash of green chutney that cuts through the richness. Join the crowds at S.S. Kachori Wala, a long-standing institution in old city’s Naya Bazar, to enjoy this heavy-duty staple. For the complete Gwalior experience, head to Bahadura Sweets just 120m up the road for ghee-drenched boondi laddoos.

SHIRAZ GOLDEN RESTAURANT, KOLKATA One among the city’s litany of Mughlai restaurants—a term used to refer to the marriage of Awadhi food with Kolkata cuisine—Shiraz Golden Restaurant, or just Shiraz (as the city knows it), is popular for its royal fare of flavourful biryanis, naans and unctuous gravies. Predominantly busy during lunch and dinner hours, what is little known is that the chain’s Park Circus outpost opens shutters at 6am for a soul-breakfast spread available until 11am. It serves everything from the rich and luscious dal gosht to simmering bowls of paya and nihari, alongside the infamous mutton stew, keema and liver fry, best paired with spongy tandoori rotis.

CAFE KALIMPONG, KALIMPONG Keep a couple of hours aside for this cafe, where you can watch the topography change its texture through the day. Mountains play hide and seek with the mist, and there is a steady breeze to keep you company. As you soak in the view, start with a coffee and move on to local flavours with a combo box, offering a snapshot of Kalimpong’s street food, ranging from spicy fambi, thukpa, selroti and aloo dum. Our favourite is the sha phaley, a baked or fried braided bread stuffed with minced chicken. The cafe regularly hosts photo exhibitions and performances as well.

LALA SHEIKH AND SONS, SRINAGAR This tea shop has been around since 1890 and was frequented by the poets and laureates of Srinagar. The shop has been divided between the three brothers since the death of its founder and it is the one on the left (when you stand facing it) that has kept the menu simple and authentic. Have their mutton pattice—round puff pastry stuffed with minced meat cooked with whole spices, soft and spongy cardamom-laced cake and chai.

CANARA COFFEE HOUSE, VADODARA Established in the 1950s, Canara Coffee House is among Vadodara’s oldest cafés. Though it has changed locations, its character remains intact—wooden benches, marble-topped tables and the steady clatter of steel tumblers. Its standout is Poona misal (spicy sprouted lentil curry), served Vadodara-style with sev and yogurt instead of pav. The yogurt tempers the heat, giving the dish a comforting, home-style quality. Washed down with strong filter coffee, this breakfast has fuelled generations of MS University students, teachers and office-goers.

NEW SHAMA HOTEL, AURANGABAD As with every city that takes its food seriously, a queue is a solid indicator of a good restaurant. At Madni Chowk in Aurangabad, people queue up as early as 6am to get their hands on their fat fuel for the day: paya. If you are squeamish about oil and count calories with a calculator, this isn’t the place for you. But if you want to eat gelatinous and collagen-rich broth, with yellow naan from the tandoor, Shama has your back. One plate should do the trick, with a side of nalli shorba if feeling particularly hungry.

View full Image Analog Bistro, Leh.

ANALOG BISTRO, LEH This tiny café near Leh Market has something for everyone. Their food runs the gamut from eggs and sandwiches to ramen and pasta. We’re partial to the Espresso French Toast and Analog Egg Sando, while those looking for healthier options can try the mixed berry smoothie bowl or mix green salad with sea buckthorn vinaigrette. Their beans are sourced from Nepal’s Karma Coffee—and oh, they have a great selection of records. Sit indoors where there’s always an LP playing or soak up the sun if it’s not too cold.

NEW BANANA CAFE, PUDUCHERRY Well off the tourist path, on a quiet residential street lined with old houses, the café is a covered terrace on the third floor. The climb is rewarded by one of the town’s most relaxed breakfast spots. The menu is French-inspired—croissants, crêpes, baguettes, eggs—and everything is done with care. Senthil, the owner and head chef, embodies the Pondicherrian temperament: calm, contented, unhurried. It spills into the cafe ambience, and sits there with potted plants, books, and good company. Arrive for breakfast, and stay on till lunch, when the menu expands into excellent quiches, pies, ratatouille, roast chicken and salads.

JOSEPH BAKERY, MAPUSA The early bird to Joseph Bakery gets the beef croquettes. These croquettes are but one of the Goan snacks found at this popular bakery in Khorlim, Mapusa. In the glass counter that line one section of the bakery sit a plethora of delicious snacks—patties, croquettes, cutlets, rissois, chops, pan rolls—in chicken, egg or beef. Favourites include the beef croquettes, and beef paozinhas (shredded beef sliders). Being a bakery, they also have baked goods, cookies, and Goan sweets.

BAKER STREET, PUDUCHERRY The original Baker Street is located on the busy Bussy Street that separates the Heritage and Cazi quarters. Their French-style breads, pastries and quiches are well known. A little over a year ago, it opened on the Promenade—Puducherry’s 1.5km seafront that’s closed to traffic—making this a great breakfast spot. There are a few tables and take away is not a bad option. A croissant and coffee as you look out into the Bay of Bengal, when the sun is still climbing the sky never gets boring. This outlet offers a more distilled version of the original menu, but the favourites are all here: croissants, pain au chocolat, macarons, éclairs, and their signature “pondinettes”—neat little sandwiches that travel well.

VIG REFRESHMENTS, MUMBAI This Chembur institution is known for its array of Sindhi favourites in a setting that’s stark but functional—think brick walls and metal seating. Almost everyone there is waiting for a paratha, chole tikkis or dal pakwan. Each is a play of textures, usually crispy on the outside but yielding and warm and a great way to fill yourself up for the day. If you’re craving more, consider a tall metal tumbler of lassi to accompany your meal—but be warned—it’s thick, heavy and a meal in itself.

NAGPAL’S CHOLE BHATURE, DELHI Long before cafes and restaurants started offering breakfast in Delhi, most neighbourhoods had, and still do, a go-to chole bhature wala for Sundays. One such is Nagpal’s Chole Bhature, which draws enough foodies to cause a traffic jam in Lajpat Nagar every weekend morning. What makes their offering unique is the generous stuffing of paneer in the crisp, soft bhaturas. The chole is flavourful. Try them with fresh chillies stuffed with a mustard seed filling, and a tall glass of lassi, for the perfect Sunday chill vibes.

View full Image Jadoh at Pyrbot, Shillong. ( Rituparna Roy )

PYRBOT, SHILLONG Shillong may be known for its laidback cafes offering eggs and bakes, but why eat the usual when you are in the home of the jadoh? The town is dotted with ja and sha (rice and tea) stalls, where the regulars queue up early for a carb-loaded breakfast of jadoh, the quintessentially-Khasi everyday plate of rice and pork. Locals swear by Pyrbot, tucked inside one of the many bylanes of the bustling Bara Bazar, to have their fill of this wholesome meal. The options are neatly displayed behind glass shelves, and you can opt for meat, fish or egg curries. They have vegetarian items as well. If you are an adventurous eater, ask for rice, dohkhlieh, a fresh salad of boiled and diced pork tossed with onions and chillies, and tungrymbai, a spicy (and funky) fermented soybean chutney made with black sesame.

LARDER & FOLK, PANAJI

Priyanka Sardessai is a cookie monster in that she makes cookies that will make you gobble them up like a monster. Sardessai’s Larder & Folk has been consistently churning out good food over five years. If you’re an OG fan, the bombolinis, cookies and the hot honey doughnut are staples. If you are looking for breakfast items, there are eggs and sandwiches, but the standout is the cinnamon croissant cereal. It is an invention that needs patenting.

View full Image Poha and jalebi at Prashant Nashta Corner, Indore. ( Prachi Joshi )

PRASHANT NASHTA CORNER, INDORE In Indore, breakfast is a public ritual with locals thronging snack shops for poha-jalebi. Originating in Maharashtra, poha made its way to Indore via the Holkar dynasty. Light, flattened rice is rinsed, tempered with mustard seeds, onions and turmeric, and finished with sev, coriander and a squeeze of lime. A dash of aromatic jeeravan masala (cumin, coriander, fennel, etc.) sets the Indori poha apart from its Maharashtrian cousin, as does its pairing with hot jalebis—it’s a unique sweet-savoury balance that Indoris swear by. Try it at Prashant Nashta Corner, which has been dishing up this quick, affordable breakfast since 1949.

RAM ASHRAYA, MUMBAI

Matunga is Mumbai’s original south Indian enclave, where generations have lived and visited, each with their own favourite pit stop for south Indian fare. It’s where one goes for everything from throat-clearing, piping hot rasam to fluffy idlis and shatteringly crisp dosas. The 85-year-old restaurant is best known for its surprisingly strong filter coffee which accompanies most breakfasts. On weekends, you’ll find late-night club kids rubbing shoulders with morning runners—showcasing the many different tribes within the city.

BOOJEE CAFE, MUMBAI After being a Bandra-only favourite, Boojee is suddenly all over the city. Rajdeep Singh Kukreja first opened a series of cafes in the buzzy Mumbai suburb, and has expanded them into Fort and Worli in the last six months. There’s great coffee but regulars often have a favourite order as well. It could be the crunchy lattice-like hashbrowns encasing everything from jalapeno and corn to spicy coastal chicken; or the Turkish eggs, which are a great protein-led start to the day. For something more decadent, go with the French toast.

HALLI HATTI, MYSURU Tucked away in a little lane in the residential KC Layout neighbourhood, Halli Hatti feels like it was going for a rustic feel but abandoned the idea and decided to concentrate on the food. Bare cement tables and benches, straw and corrugated metal roof and mud floor are the norm. It is crowded at most times. That’s because the chiblu (bamboo basket) idli served with dollops of fragrant ghee and fiery red chutney is incredibly delicious. It is usually teamed with masale vade (dal vada; no medu vada here) and jaggery kesari baath. Service is quick and efficient, but the staff need a bit of elbowing to get attention.

View full Image Granola at Perch, Delhi.

PERCH, DELHI The recently opened Perch in the Humayun’s Tomb Museum precinct has become a hot spot for breakfast and brunch. The European food-focused menu has something for everyone: if you are craving healthy deliciousness after your morning run, there’s homemade granola with berry and yogurt parfait and eggs to order. On cheat days, the French toast with mascarpone and citrus fruits is a must try. And if you just want to enjoy a game of Murdle on a sunny winter day, the nutty Colombia Sumpremo coffee served with a more delicious slice of banana cake makes for a great company. The precinct has two other similar restaurants, Cafe Dori and Cortasso, both offering a great variety of coffee and baked items. The best part: Pets are welcome. Don’t miss: Cortasso’s chocolate tea cake.

TRUE BLACK COFFEE, HYDERABAD Hyderabad is as much a city of cosy modern cafes as it is of Irani chai and biscuit shops. True Black Coffee serves speciality coffee and open toasts. Their black hummus toast with sesame hummus on sourdough toast topped with mushrooms, spring onions, black sesame and balsamic glaze is a great option. Order it with the Valencia orange coffee—a ristretto shot with fresh orange juice.

RANGANNA MILITARY HOTEL, BENGALURU If you’re looking beyond the standard idli-dose-vada breakfast in Bengaluru, military hotels with their meaty menus are the go-to. Ranganna in Jayanagar, in operation for more than 60 years and located in a nondescript commercial building, is the absolute icon in this space, and proclaims it with signage that makes it clear that they have no other branches. For breakfast, most people start with the mutton paya soup—a brothy, spicy and warming concoction—going on to the mutton chops, kheema balls and finally the mutton kurma with dosa or parota. Like most Karnataka “naati” or country-style cooking, the dishes here are not subtle or delicate but hearty and generously spiced with garam masala and coriander-mint paste.

THOLGIRI, GUWAHATI A place serving traditional Assamese breakfast is rare in Guwahati, but Tholgiri provides pocket-friendly options. It is run by Manoram Gogoi, an entrepreneur and researcher, and is supported by a network of 2,000-plus farmers and entrepreneurs, who bring their produce from far-flung areas of Assam to the restaurant. Tholgiri’s all-day breakfast or jolpan features a mix of organic flattened rice, gelatinous soft rice, and traditional rice cakes made with sesame and coconut, which are served with curd and milk cream along with a choice of tea.

BENGALURU CAFE, BENGALURU In a city full of iconic darshinis, many of which have been around for decades, the queues outside this relatively new (a decade old), modest, standing-space only eatery in south Bengaluru speak for its popularity. In the mornings, its small courtyard throngs with people on their way to work, post-morning walk tiffin-seekers, and neighbourhood folks looking for their idli-vada-coffee fix. Started by two former software engineers, Bengaluru Cafe brought in process-management solutions to the business of thindi-making, but it’s their masala dosas—a perfect example of the Bengaluru style, thick and crisp and served with a dollop of chutney—and crunchy vadas that have made them famous. With a new, swankier outlet in Malleshwaram, the brand has recently taken the competition to the heart of Bengaluru’s thindi capital.

MAMA JI KATLAMBE CHOLE WALE, DEHRADUN Just as chole bhature are dear to Delhiites, locals in Dehradun swear by katlambe chole, a dish believed to have been brought to the region by Balochi refugees. At first glance, the katlamba resembles a bhatura, but it’s crisper and brittle since it’s made with rice flour and contains no baking soda. While many street vendors serve it across the city, Mama Ji Katlambe Chole Wale is especially popular for its two varieties of chole: a dry, spiced version and a gravy-style one, served with onion, lemon and pickle.

AMA CAFÉ, DEHRADUN One of Dehradun’s most upscale neighbourhoods, Rajpur Road is dotted with cafés, but AMA Café is the one that reliably pulls in a crowd from as early as 8am. Spread across two levels, the space has the warmth of a mountain cabin—wooden tones, cosy corners, and windows that frame the hills. Start with their Tibetan butter tea, or the Strawberry and Raspberry tea. Breakfast favourites include the Himalayan platter with paneer bhurji or eggs, Tibetan bread, aloo khasta and tomato chutney, and the Old Manali platter with a potato patty, cheesy scrambled eggs and basil pesto.

DURGA KHASTA CORNER, LUCKNOW Early morning trips for the hot and crisp khasta are a Lucknow ritual, and Durga Khasta Corner has been serving the best ones in the city for more than 50 years. There is no place to sit here and people often stand on the street or eat in their cars. And there are always a few people getting breakfast packed to take home. The crisp urad dal-filled khasta is served with boiled and mashed white peas, spicy fried potatoes and sliced onions. Also recommended is the urad dal bada—crisp, soft and best when eaten hot.

JURO, DIMAPUR Juro is the kind of place that you go to when you need good coffee and food in a beautiful setting, regardless of the occasion. Designed like a European bistro and spread over two floors, the space in Dimapur also boasts a live coffee roastery. Run by Searon Yanthan, the place is a coffee lover’s dream with different types of espresso roasts and manual brew styles made from a choice of local Naga coffees. The food doesn’t disappoint either, from the all-day breakfast menu to the burgers and pastas, along with regional specialities such as grilled pork chops with apple sauce.

PURAN JI KACHORI WALA, JAIPUR While Jaipur’s crispy pyaaz kachoris sit comfortably on most tourists’ must-try lists, locals know exactly where the real magic happens. By the time Puran Ji Kachori Wala opens at 6am, a queue is already in place—regulars waiting for their morning fix of the famed hing wali kachori stuffed with spiced moong dal and a hint of asafoetida. What sets this 62-year-old institution apart is its use of fresh hing gel, which lends every bite a bold, tart and almost citrusy tang. You can pair it with their robust kaachri (wild melon chutney) but fresh curd does an excellent job of mellowing the heat. And if you’re not feeling adventurous, their classic mawa and pyaaz kachoris, which never disappoint.

OLYMPIA COFFEE HOUSE, MUMBAI With a history that stretches over 100 years, this Colaba Causeway restaurant has served omelette pav, kheema pav and mutton paya to multiple generations of regulars. The no-fuss restaurant is a place where you’ll often end up sharing tables during breakfast, and hearty meals are washed down with milky chai or surprisingly strong coffee. On Sundays, when things are more relaxed, there’s everyone from cyclists to tourists, waiting to start their day like locals have done for over a century.

CAFE 11TH AVENUE, GUWAHATI Café 11th Avenue has expanded across Guwahati, all its branches loved for the cosy vibe and great breakfast options. In a city where the breakfast culture is mostly dominated by puris and paranthas, it brought the quintessential English breakfast and single-origin coffee at affordable rates in 2013. The breads are baked in-house and they also have a roastery. The sourdough bruschetta is a recent addition, along with its usual all-day breakfast featuring Mexican omelettes, eggs Benedict, and carrot cakes that also come in vegan options.

CHUTNEY, MANGALURU Set inside Hotel Deepa Comforts, Chutney is a vegetarian restaurant that does an excellent south Indian breakfast. Besides the idli-vada-dosa staples, their crisp thuppa (ghee) dosa is one to try. Mangaluru’s goli bajes (fermented deep-fried snacks) with chutney is a must-have along with the crispy ambade (think a medu vada without the hole in the centre) with sambar and chutney. The sweet-savoury Mangalore buns are another pick here.

View full Image Dhokla. ( iStockphoto )

THE GREEN HOUSE, AHMEDABAD The Green House, located in a shaded courtyard, overlooks the famous Sidi Saiyed Mosque and is a long-standing favourite on Ahmedabad’s café circuit. The calm, leafy setting is ideal for leisurely breakfasts, and the menu has all the usual favourites: eggs to order, fruit bowls, muesli, avo toast, idli, dosa, uttapam, upma, appam, poha, chole puri, and puri bhaji. But the local preparations steal the show, be it methi ni chanki (pan-fried bread made of a mixture of flours, fenugreek, leaves and yogurt), vagharela mung with khakhra (wheat crackers served with tempered green beans and Gujarati-style pickle seasoning), bhakhri or thick wheat bread served with white butter, and methi na gota (crispy, golden fritters made from gram flour and fresh fenugreek leaves).

LONDON MUFFIN, PUNE Located in one of the quietest lanes of Kalyani Nagar, London Muffin is where you go for your fix of Korean food. Yes, the name is deceptive but you’ll mostly find Korean expats ordering food off the menu that gets sold out before the official closing time. The peanut packed Soboro bread and the heavenly custard cream buns are baked fresh every day. Always look at the blackboard with the Day’s Specials, and if you are early enough you can get your hands on bulgogi; if not, order the Korean omelette with a side of sausages and maybe a green tea roll.

SHARMA JI KI CHAI, LUCKNOW Bun makkhan, pronounced “bund makkhan”, is both a breakfast food and an evening snack in Lucknow. Almost all tea shops, and especially in the Charbagh area near the railway station, sell it in the mornings. However, it is Sharma Ji Ki Chai in Lalbagh that made it popular with their milky cardamom-flavoured chai. The soft, mildly sweet bun is cut into half and a thick layer of white butter is slathered on it. The best way to eat it is to cut the bun makkhan sandwich into smaller pieces and dip it in hot chai.

NEW IRANI RESTAURANT, AHMEDABAD One of Ahmedabad’s last surviving Irani cafés, New Irani Restaurant offers a deeply nostalgic breakfast experience in a no-frills space. The menu is basic: maska bun, egg/mutton kheema with pav, omelette, bhurji accompanied by hot, milky tea. Breakfast here is quick and affordable, drawing a diverse crowd of office workers, traders and long-time regulars.

CURATORS COFFEE, VADODARA For Vadodara’s caffeine-first crowd, Curators Coffee offers a polished, modern breakfast experience. This is where you head to get your coffee fix along with a range of sourdough sammies, including roasted veggie, grilled cheese and basil, paneer tikka, spinach and corn, tomato and cream cheese, sweet potato and hummus, and pesto caprese, along with croissants, pancakes, and yogurt bowls. Recent additions include the acai bowl topped with fresh fruits and muesli and the cereal cruncher, which layers espresso, oat milk, and cereals to create a textural drink.

RAJ’S SPANISH CAFE, KOLKATA Located in Sudder Street, once Kolkata’s hippie haven and still home to some of the city’s quirkiest souvenir shops, cheap hotels and boho eateries, Raj’s Spanish Cafe has been drawing scores of backpackers and locals since the 2000s. With graffiti-splashed walls and a menu spanning Italian, Spanish and Mexican preparations, alongside other global hits (albeit everything with an Indianised touch), it is as much a go-to for the city’s yuppies as it is for college-goers looking for a kosher English Breakfast, pancakes or a Spanish omelette bright and early at 9am.

THE NARAYAN CAFÉ, MANGALURU All of the south Indian specials, including the newer entrants of podi-tossed everything, are available here. But it is the kesari bath (pineapple sheera) oozing with ghee that you should try. Another Mangaluru breakfast classic here is the sajjige bajil—semolina upma mixed with sweet-savoury beaten rice flakes. The textures come together really well, as do the contrasting flavour profiles. The thuppa dosa and ambade are great too. For sweet lovers, the ragi halbai (a fudge-like sweet) is the answer.

THE BIRDHOUSE CAKERY, DHARAMKOT While this small cafe, about 2km ahead of Mcleodganj, is a heaven for those with a sweet tooth, we recommend starting your day with its pizza. Fresh ingredients, a simple tomato sauce, thin crust and just the right amount of cheese—it hits all the right spots. And then you dig into their vegan cake, which tastes like you’ve dived into a pool of bitter-sweet chocolate. Throughout your meal, you will be greeted by the chirping of sparrows and a Gaddi dog walking around looking for head scratches.

KOPITIAM LAH, BENGALURU Many whoops of delight were let out when this Malaysian eatery and coffee shop opened its doors in 2024. Serving cups of strong kopi, classic Milo and authentic kaya toast, this is a place for relaxed breakfast catch-ups. Inspired by the kopitiams or coffee shops of Malaysia, the restaurant serves a hearty South Asian breakfast menu everyday from 8.30-11.30am. Popular dishes include the Steamed Egg Bowl with XO, the Hainanese Omelette, and a limited selection of toasties. Top that with an extensive beverage menu that includes varieties of kopi, tea, mocktails and milkshakes.

CCBC, MYSURU The first thing that strikes is the sunflower yellow façade and the airy, bright interiors. It isn’t a big space and there are very few sitting options, with darshini-style standing tables and counter service being the mainstay. A family-run establishment that prides itself on home-style breakfast, CCBC also genuinely cares that customers have a good time—there are no tokens at this eatery and you pay after you’ve eaten. It has a simple menu but go for the chow chow baath (which comes with two kinds of uppittu or upma), ragi dose and kaayihalu ganji (rice porridge with coconut milk). Round it off with filter coffee.

DIESEL CAFÉ, MANGALURU Among the older cafes of Mangaluru, this is where one heads for an American or Continental breakfast. Dig into their pancakes or the Double Turkey Blast bagelwiches. And if you want to make a brunch of it, pick the Breakfast of Champions options—smoked chicken and cheese, mushroom and spinach, complete with a house salad and bread are some of the options. The selection of loose leaf teas, range of coffees and hot chocolates rounds things up perfectly.

WINDSONG CAFE, DIBRUGARH The bustling town of Dibrugarh is an entry point for upper Assam as well as Arunachal Pradesh. An early morning cafe-cum-restaurant that’s popular with locals, tourists and business travellers is Windsong Cafe at the boutique-style Convoy Hotel. All their bakes, from bread to cookies and muffins, are made in-house. One can pick from a buffet-style spread or order à la carte. The options range from a full English breakfast to pancakes and eggs made-to-order. Then there is a range of delicious and quintessential Indian breakfast items like poha, idli and aloo-puri. Don’t forget to order a piping hot cup of Assam tea.

RAYAR’S MESS, CHENNAI Despite the many themed and European-style cafes across the city, the best breakfast in Chennai is still dosa, idli-vada, chutney and sambar (arguably the best sambar, but saying that could start wars in south India). While many restaurants serve fantastic breakfasts through the day, if you want a little more Chennai flavour, head to the no-frills, family-owned Rayar’s Mess, down the narrow Arundale Street in Mylapore. It’s open from 7-10.30am, serves dosa, idli, pongal, vada and strong filter coffee, and has been around since the 1930s. There’s usually a short line outside—people who’ve been to the temple, those who’ve played morning cricket, a group of chatty walkers, and even the occasional celebrity all queuing patiently for ghee idlis and dosas. Don’t miss the molaga podi, which they serve on request.

GOPU IYENGAR TIFFIN CENTRE, MADURAI Famous for its vellaiappam and kara chutney, Gopu Iyengar’s Tiffin Room near Madurai’s Meenakshi temple is a great place to replenish one’s energies after fighting darshan queues. It’s another no-frills eatery that’s been around from the 1930s, and serves a variety of dosas, vadas, pongal and halwa, —all on banana leaves—and of course delicious filter coffee. Even if you don’t order it, you’ll be served the crispy vellaiappams, the staff justifiably proud of the delicate deep-fried lentil batter spheres. They’re also among the few places that still serve the old-world southern railways canteen favourite, “set poori”, where the potato masala is sandwiched between the two pooris, rather than being served separately in a bowl.

BAI MU DAN, PUNE Who knew that a pure vegetarian place would become the centre of good brekkies in Pune? But that’s Bai Mu Dan for you. With its focus on speciality coffee, artisanal teas, freshly-baked goodies and overall chill vibe, you will find locals, creators and tourists lining up for a spot. A favourite is the Avocado & Burrata Crosti but there are also loaded bagels, crepes and smoothie bowls for those looking for something more breakfast-y. You will spot folks from the nearby Osho Ashram in their trademark maroon robes, and if you’re lucky, a few peacocks and kittens might cross your path.

NETRAM AJAY KUMAR, LUCKNOW Once you’ve had your fill of khasta and bada at Durga Khasta Corner, walk to Netram Ajay Kumar in Aminabad. This place is an institution and more than 100 years old. While the go-to breakfast here is urad dal stuffed kachori with potato curry and khatte meethe kaddu (pumpkin cooked with tamarind and jaggery), raita and sweet chutney, many swear by it for the jalebis after a khasta run to round up a perfect Lakhnawi breakfast. The small and thin jalebis, are fried in desi ghee right in front of you. Have them with a bowl of fresh dahi.

NENAPU, BENGALURU In a city teeming with its quota of cafe-styled darshinis and coffee shops, bistro Nenapu that’s situated beside a flyover offers a quieter alternative with its limited but tasty sandwiches and toasts. The Chicken Katsu Sando that’s prepared with Shokupan baked in-house is a generous meal that can get seriously addictive. And the guacamole that’s slathered on their Avocado on Toast can have you singing—especially when you are used to sandwiches that (mostly) have you searching for the guac with a microscope. If you are in an “Emily in Bangalore” mode and fancy going the croissant and coffee way, then Nenapu’s freshly baked confections that include their famed butter croissant, pain au chocolat, cinnamon swirl and mushroom cruffin are the proper way to start your day. The bistro has a good selection of coffees, mocktails and kombuchas to wash it all down with.

MOIRA COFFEE HOUSE, GOA One of the newer coffee houses/cafés in the state, Moira Coffee House opened without any fanfare last July. MCH sits in a corner Goan home in Moira with oyster shell windows, a small balcony, and a library upstairs. The menu is compact. There is good coffee (especially their Vietnamese coffee), sandwiches and pastries. Some of chef Anika Luis’ items worth a mention are the chicken, mushroom and spinach pie with a pastry that is perfection, a creamy Basque cheesecake, and miso brownie. Good portion sizes, affordable rates, cute space and a decent books collection.

LEAVEN BAKERY AND COFFEE HOUSE, MYSURU Holding its own amidst a slew of bakeries and cafes, Leaven is for leisurely breakfast and catch-up sessions with friends. With a choice of indoor and al fresco seating, the place has aesthetically pleasing lines, done in all white with minimalist furniture. But it’s the combined smell of freshly brewing coffee and baked goods that is both intoxicating and welcoming. Apart from a selection of sourdoughs, there are croissants, eclairs, berliners, tres leches, danishes and macarons. One of the few places where all of the elements work well and as a counter to south Indian breakfast places.

ARAM VADA PAV, MUMBAI Everyone has a favourite vada pav spot in the city, a testament to just how ubiquitous the carb-y sandwiches are. There are those that prefer Dadar’s many options but with Aram within walking distance of VT, it’s a no-brainer for commuters and college students alike. The standard serving features a crispy round vada, encased in a pav slathered with both green and red chutney. It’s a quick snack served with precision that’s been honed over 85-plus years of being open.

HOTEL NAAYAB, HYDERABAD You cannot do Hyderabad without trying the paya nihari nashta and Hotel Nayaab is the perfect spot for it. The restaurant is packed at 6am for the trotters and the nihari that is cooked overnight and eaten with soft sheermal. While this is the classic combo, the restaurant also serves khichdi, bheja fry and gurda.

JEE ENN AND SONS BAKERY, SRINAGAR It’s not just an array of baked goods that you get at Jee Enn and Sons but a hearty dose of warmth as well. Situated in Regal Chowk, the bakery—the oldest in the city—has become a landmark of sorts. You go in for a macaroon and the staff will make sure you don’t leave without trying the other signatures on the menu, from the eclair to the walnut fudge. There is nothing better than starting the day with a toasty coconut macaroon and washing it down with fragrant kahwa.

AYYAR'S CAFE, VARANASI Since the 14th century, people from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar and Bengal have made Varanasi their home. The food heritage of the migrant community has had a huge impact on the culinary fabric of the city. So, you will find dosa corners and baati chokha stalls in every street, but for quality fare visit Ayyar’s Cafe in Godaulia Market. There is a wide array of breakfast items. If you plan to embark on a long walk through the ghats later on, indulge in some sinful deep-fried goodies, like the fried idli and sambar or the cauliflower pakodi. While dosas of every shape and size make for a delectable morning meal at Ayyar’s, you can also try the puri kurma.

INGRI, GURUGRAM Located in the lush environs of the Museo Camera, Ingri acts as a perfect starting point to a day packed with art and culture. Before you embark on a walk through the museum and its wide collection of cameras and photographic material, halt at Ingri for eggs, smoothie bowls and coffee. You can choose from a wide variety of shakshuka, akuri and rolled omelettes, from the classic to those made with a medley of mushrooms and sun-dried tomatoes. Follow these up with breakfast bowls—try the winter favourite of the spiced apple oatmeal—or the multigrain open toasts.

View full Image Breads at a kandurwan in Srinagar. ( Shirin Mehrotra )

KANDURWANS IN SRINAGAR Mornings in a Kashmiri home begin with breads procured from the local kandur (baker), usually eaten with noon chai, a pink-hued salty tea. You can spot a kandur in every neighbourhood of Srinagar, baking different breads at different times of the day in a wood-fired clay tandoor. The breads baked in the morning include tsot and girda— medium-sized round bread with a golden top and finger indentations that leave a pretty design—the bagel-like tsochwor topped with sesame seeds, and baqerkhani, a biscuit-like flatbread made with wheat flour, semolina, ghee and sugar.

CHOODA MATAR STALLS IN VARANASI Varanasi has a vibrant street food landscape, and people throng chooda matar stalls for breakfast. Influenced by settlers from Maharashtra and Gujarat, this dish made with chiwda and dollops of ghee, is usually eaten in small portions. And if you want to wash down the morning meal of jalebi, chaat, poori-sabzi, and chooda matar, head to Radhey Shyam Maurya’s tea stall near Assi Ghat for the signature Hajmola tea made with kala namak, dried ginger, lemon and a dash of his secret.

View full Image Tekeli pitha in Guwahati. ( Anupam Chakravartty )

KETTLE RICE CAKES OF ASSAM Dipamani Barman and her husband Narayan run a mobile eatery in Guwahati that sells rice cakes. These traditional cakes were once a staple at home, but are now available on Assam’s streets. Armed with aluminium kettles and a gas stove, they reach the busy junction of Ganeshguri by 5am. She grabs a handful of rice flour, a spoonful of liquid jaggery, raisins and sesame seeds and turns the mixture into a rice cake using the spout of the kettle. Called tekeli pitha, these cakes are served with tea, and are sold in the morning on every possible busy street in Guwahati.

