From street food to chef's tables, Indian wedding menus go beyond the buffet

Chef Manu Chandra, founder-partner of Manu Chandra Enterprise that owns the bespoke catering company Single Thread, has taken the concept even further. For a Chennai couple, he designed a multi-course dinner inspired by the places they had lived in, travelled to and eaten together—from a favourite momo shop in Chennai to hawker stalls in Singapore. At another wedding where the theme was “Street food, reimagined”, the menu included burrata and marinated cherry tomatoes chaat, chicken keema and green peas served with truffle buttered mini pav, and braised lamb nihari paired with pearl barley khichdi. “People will carry that for a long, long time,” says Chandra. “There is greater memory association and more tangibility in what the event was all about.” In his view, people want something familiar but with twists and surprises.