From street food to chef's tables, Indian wedding menus go beyond the buffet

About three years ago, Meera Singh, a marketing professional from Dehradun, and Arjun Sahay, a tech entrepreneur whose family is from Chennai, built the menu at their Jaipur wedding around the places and experiences that had shaped their relationship. The meal moved from Kumaoni raita and pahadi mutton—a nod to Singh’s childhood in Uttarakhand—to Chettinad-inspired small plates reflecting Sahay’s roots in Tamil Nadu. Desserts included patishapta and bebinca, inspired by trips the couple took to Kolkata and Goa during their years together.