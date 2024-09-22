Is that durian in my drink?
SummaryFrom durian to squid liquid, India’s mixologists are adding an offbeat twist to their cocktails
Mixologists in India have been in a hyper-experimental mode for a while. If it was techniques and indigenous botanicals that they played with earlier, they are now choosing to experiment boldly with unusual, seemingly unpalatable, ingredients. On a recent visit to Muro, a Thai and Cantonese-speciality restaurant in Bengaluru, two drinks managed to leave me and my table mates bemused. One had durian (concentrate) as its ingredient, another featured smoked garlic (infusion) with rice crisps as garnish. These cocktails are part of the restaurant’s Secret Cocktail menu that you need to book in advance.