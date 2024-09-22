Is that durian in my drink?

Mixologists in India have been in a hyper-experimental mode for a while. If it was techniques and indigenous botanicals that they played with earlier, they are now choosing to experiment boldly with unusual, seemingly unpalatable, ingredients. On a recent visit to Muro, a Thai and Cantonese-speciality restaurant in Bengaluru, two drinks managed to leave me and my table mates bemused. One had durian (concentrate) as its ingredient, another featured smoked garlic (infusion) with rice crisps as garnish. These cocktails are part of the restaurant’s Secret Cocktail menu that you need to book in advance.

According to Saahil Essani, head mixologist at Muro, the idea to craft cocktails with offbeat ingredients struck when the team decided to create a menu that would highlight produce closely associated with Thailand. “The durian cocktail is the most popular drink on the entire menu. It’s the drink that our guests always go for," he says. Cocktails with lemongrass, litchi and mango are also on the menu but durian was a risky choice that Essani definitely wanted to take.

“I am Goan and like working with tropical fruits as they have a very strong flavour profile. The durian is a flavour bomb and has a creamy texture that I wanted to play with," he says before revealing that cracking the recipe took five iterations. The pale-yellow Jamaican rum-based cocktail looks disarming and doesn’t smell pungent, but the ripe after-taste of the fruit in every sip takes some getting used to. It’s definitely not a drink for the faint-hearted.

View Full Image Muro, Bengaluru's durian-based cocktail (Muro Bengaluru)

No ingredient is forbidden

Essani is not the lone mixologist daring to try new ingredients. At Masque in Mumbai, head mixologist Ankush Gamre has concocted a mezcal-based cocktail that features fermented squid liquid. “It took me four days to perfect the recipe," reveals Gamre. About experimenting with seafood in alcohol-based drinks, he says, “I’m a big fan of contrasting flavours and ingredients coming together to create a brand-new flavour. I love seafood, I love making new drinks, so I thought: Why not bring the two together and see what happens? Thankfully, the experiment paid off!" His first, successful experiment, he says was the Clam Tail – a drink he'd concocted in 2022 with clams as the key ingredient. “Creating the Clam Tail helped us experiment more with other unusual ingredients that have since led to some really fun flavours in our cocktail menu," he adds.

Pass Code Only (PCO), Delhi’s popular speakeasy, has a new, ingredient-forward “The Forbidden" menu. It features 12 cocktails crafted with easily-available food items that are prohibited/banned in various countries for political, religious, health or cultural reasons. Sample this: the “Ignorance is Bliss" bourbon-based cocktail has chyawanprash —banned in Canada for its high lead and mercury content—as the forbidden ingredient along with sweet vermouth, coffee and aromatic bitters. Explaining the logic behind the menu, head mixologist Vikas Kumar says, “PCO is a speakeasy, and historically, speakeasies were prohibited places. So, when we created the new menu, we chose to play with the ‘forbidden’ theme." While drawing up a list of ingredients wasn’t too hard, getting the recipes right took six months. “You can experiment all you want but ultimately, you need to craft a drink that the customer will re-order," Kumar says.

This brings one to the big question: why would anyone want to dabble with complex ingredients when there are classic, foolproof cocktails to fall back on? “India’s F&B scene is getting increasingly competitive and you want to keep giving new experiences to your customers," says Kumar who is set to take “The Forbidden" for a bar takeover in London next month. “The current generation of bartenders and mixologists are very learned, have in-depth knowledge of techniques, understand flavours and ingredients well and that is why you see them in this highly experimental mode," says Harish Chhimwal, lead mixologist at Olive Bar & Kitchen, New Delhi. Essani feels that Indian mixologists are in a mood to innovate and there’s no ingredient that’s off limits. “Curiosity is at an all time high among us. When it comes to working with new ingredients, what any of us is thinking at any point of time is how can we get a particular flavour of a food item into a glass," says Essani, underlining the fact that with savoury flavours making their way to the bar pantry, the country’s cocktail scene is on the verge of another new wave.