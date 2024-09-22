Is that durian in my drink?

This brings one to the big question: why would anyone want to dabble with complex ingredients when there are classic, foolproof cocktails to fall back on? “India’s F&B scene is getting increasingly competitive and you want to keep giving new experiences to your customers," says Kumar who is set to take “The Forbidden" for a bar takeover in London next month. “The current generation of bartenders and mixologists are very learned, have in-depth knowledge of techniques, understand flavours and ingredients well and that is why you see them in this highly experimental mode," says Harish Chhimwal, lead mixologist at Olive Bar & Kitchen, New Delhi. Essani feels that Indian mixologists are in a mood to innovate and there’s no ingredient that’s off limits. “Curiosity is at an all time high among us. When it comes to working with new ingredients, what any of us is thinking at any point of time is how can we get a particular flavour of a food item into a glass," says Essani, underlining the fact that with savoury flavours making their way to the bar pantry, the country’s cocktail scene is on the verge of another new wave.