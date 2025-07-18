What India cooks during the monsoon
From pickles and stir fries to ‘pakodas’ and cakes, cookbook authors, food growers and researchers, chefs and restaurateurs revisit their childhood meals and stories of rainy day dishes
The monsoon is a season of contrasts. The overcast skies make way for hope of a bountiful harvest. Paddy fields get a lush makeover, and wild greens spring up out of nowhere in the mountains. On the coast, life takes a turn when the southwesterlies arrive nudging the fishermen to return home, and stock up on supplies to brave the wet months. Between abundance and scarcity, culinary action peaks during the monsoon, showcasing the endless possibilities that seasonal produce offers.
Lounge speaks to cookbook authors, chefs, restaurateurs, food growers, fermenters and researchers across the country, about their favourite monsoon ingredients, especially those that evoke memories of another time.
We have also curated some recipes for you to cook, especially when the incessant rain gets too much to bear. Give them a shot, won’t you?