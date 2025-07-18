What India cooks during the monsoon

My family runs a food forest and a farm stay in Sakurli. This land was purchased by my father-in-law—a former teacher from Mumbai—around 40 years ago, and he planted several fruit trees. In 2020, we moved into the farm and started working with the indigenous communities such as the Thakars to understand their knowledge systems, and ways of naturally regenerating a food forest. We have a mix of plants—cultivated seasonal and perennials, which yield food every year, and uncultivated seasonal and perennial wild varieties, which grow without human intervention. During the monsoon, we forage for several wild varieties such as the tender shoots of moringa and colocasia. The Malabar spinach also grows very well in the rains, which is cooked as a bhaji. Whenever we come across new veggies, we try it several times with different cooking methods to understand their nature. Only after that do we cook them for the guests. The most important thing is identification and mindful harvesting so that these ingredients are available to the next generation of communities, who are the original custodians of the land. We now know when to take the tender shoots of a plant or some part of the tuber. You need to be careful while cooking these as well. Some might be too bitter, sour or toxic. Take, for instance, the shevala, which needs to be cooked with another wild vegetable like kakad and a souring agent to make it palatable. These days, we are cooking dinda, or the Leea microphylla, with dry fish and coconut. Though this tree is a perennial variety, its tender shoots and flowers appear only during the rains. We forage for these and serve it with a rice bhakri or as a side dish.