How Indian chefs and mixologists are elevating contemporary dining with flavoured oils

Every morning, when co-founder and chef Johnson Ebenezer arrives at his restaurant Farmlore in Bengaluru, he takes a stroll through the 37-acre farm. Harvesting fresh herbs and vegetables along the way, he thinks of ways to convert the produce into flavoured oils.
At his omakase-style six-seater table, Ebenezer carefully puts drops of a bright-green chive oil on a glazed ceramic plate for a duck course. It is herbaceous and mildly sweet, and enhances the overall appeal of the dish. He’s now making batches of nasturtium oil given that the produce has been plentiful this season.
Also called finishing oils, flavoured oils have become quite the flavour at restaurants and bars in India’s contemporary dining scene. Diners are increasingly seeing the inclusion of bright-hued oils in their dishes, dotted or drizzled, almost like American artist Jackson Pollock’s abstract paintings.
“Flavoured oils add oomph to the dishes,” says Ebenezer, who has bottles of various flavoured oils, from turmeric, tomato and dill to fenugreek, on his work bench. At a recent collaborative pop-up at the restaurant, chef Floriano Pellegrino, co-owner of the Italian Michelin-starred restaurant Bros, used Ebenezer’s chive oil in dishes such as fermented salad granita, oysters and duck.
The Final Drizzle
Grammie, the Delhi-based European restaurant and bar, fuses Japanese ingredients with Italian techniques, and uses nori oil for its dishes. “I realised not everyone likes to chew or bite dried, salted nori,” says founder and chef Tanveer Kwatra. “Through the oil, more diners could enjoy the umami and nutty flavours in the dish.”
He explains the process that involves blitzing nori in a blender with the Japanese spice blend togarashi and sesame, and adding it to cooking oil heated to 75 degrees Celsius. This mix is later strained and bottled for use on pizzas, crispy quinoa and roasts, gyozas, and an in-house baked nori bread. Up next is a black bean paste oil, which Kwatra discovered accidentally when he found the oil floating on top of one of the paste containers.
Mixologists too are gung-ho about extracting unusual flavours from these oils for cocktails. Bengaluru’s award-winning bar ZLB23 at The Leela Palace uses a guava leaf-tequila oil for one of its signature mezcal cocktails. “The guava leaf with tequila is blended in extra virgin oil and heated to 70 degrees Celsius in a sous-vide machine, after which it is cooled and strained. Just a few drops of oil give a silkiness to the drink,” explains ZLB23’s head bartender Kripal Singh.
At the Mumbai restaurant Hearth, the picante School Gate Masala gets a spicy kick from thecha oil. “The drops of oil basically coat your palate, and while you keep on sipping, the hint of spiciness remains,” says chef Mehul “Sabby” Sabharwal. Another cocktail, a take on whisky sour, uses grapefruit oil sprayed on the glass as a finishing touch.
While flavour extraction, natural edible colour pigments, and a desire to experiment are reasons for chefs to engage with flavoured oils, it’s also the zero-waste approach that is encouraging them to keep at it.
Take the prawn head oil, that’s finding takers in T3 (Theta Theta Telugu), a contemporary fine-dining restaurant in Hyderabad, co-founded by chef Vignesh Ramachandran. “With the sourness of tamarind and the drizzle of this earthy, pungent oil atop a regional prawn fare, the taste buds get enhanced while ensuring that nothing inside the kitchen is wasted,” he says.
A similar philosophy follows at The Azulian House in Bengaluru. Stalks of various herbs grown on the premises go into creating the in-house herb oil. A coconut-kaffir lime oil is drizzled over a lobster-shrimp dish wrapped in cabbage leaves, with the fresh, citrusy fragrance of the coconut oil and the lemon harvested in the restaurant’s kitchen. Chef Neeraj Singh uses many other oils, including a lavender oil for panna cotta, jalapeno and cinnamon, along with an unusual annatto oil, also known as sinduri, to drizzle on bread.
Scientifically, too, flavoured oils work. They are water-repelling in nature, and form a coating on the tongue that lingers longer. “These oils are carefully composed flavour carriers, bringing “freshness, balance and visual definition to the dish,” says Ajit Bangera, senior chef at Chennai-based Firo. For one of his hero dishes, Shehzade ki Dal Yakhni, he presents a garlic and hing tempered oil in a dropper for guests, which is added to the dish on the table. “The dropper makes the finishing oil a part of the service ritual.”