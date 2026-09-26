How Indian chefs and mixologists are elevating contemporary dining with flavoured oils

And the R&D is not limited to food and drinks. Chef Ruby Islam, head product and innovation, Manam Chocolate, is busy developing a new range of chocolates featuring an array of flavoured oils, including mint, jasmine, rose, basil, and coffee oil, the last one used for a best-selling chocolate product that gives a taste of filter coffee in every bite. Islam stumbled on it through her research—with coffee having 12% fat, she got the idea of extracting it. The coffee roast first goes into the oil press; whatever is extruded passes through a sieve, and gets heated to 85 degrees Celsius. The oil is collected and used in spreads, tablets, and more.