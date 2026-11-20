Rehan Kapur, a Gurugram-based hotelier and dining enthusiast, can name a handful of tasting menu dishes he’s never forgotten. At the top of his list is yogurt explosion at Gaggan in Bangkok: a sphere of dahi with mango chutney that bursts on the tongue. “It’s such a simple ingredient and such clean flavours, but that explosion is just genius,” he says. Other standouts are the trout at Naar, a nose-to-tail dish served in a nutty curry made of fish bones and sesame butter, and a feather-light fish floss served with rasam at Gaa in Bangkok. Much of the rest, he says, is a blur. “There are more tasting menus that don’t leave an impression than the ones that do these days.”
Rehan Kapur, a Gurugram-based hotelier and dining enthusiast, can name a handful of tasting menu dishes he’s never forgotten. At the top of his list is yogurt explosion at Gaggan in Bangkok: a sphere of dahi with mango chutney that bursts on the tongue. “It’s such a simple ingredient and such clean flavours, but that explosion is just genius,” he says. Other standouts are the trout at Naar, a nose-to-tail dish served in a nutty curry made of fish bones and sesame butter, and a feather-light fish floss served with rasam at Gaa in Bangkok. Much of the rest, he says, is a blur. “There are more tasting menus that don’t leave an impression than the ones that do these days.”
In India, tasting menus were once a rare format, often booked by diners to celebrate a special occasion and led by chefs who had spent years honing their chops. Today, the field is getting crowded.
In India, tasting menus were once a rare format, often booked by diners to celebrate a special occasion and led by chefs who had spent years honing their chops. Today, the field is getting crowded.
In August, chef Gaggan Anand made his homecoming with Raga, a 22-course menu in Delhi, priced at ₹11,111. Earlier this year, chef Rahul Sharma launched Nila in Bengaluru, with a 12-course tasting menu, priced at ₹4,550, that most recently was an ode to the food of Ladakh. Mumbai alone has over a dozen tasting menu restaurants, including Avartana at ITC Maratha, Avatara, and Trèsind Mumbai. The latest is Fitour, an 18-course affair at ₹8,245, where chef Ashwin Singh, who has briefly worked at Gaggan and Masque (in Mumbai), draws on dishes from his childhood memories, like pahadi crab masala.
But the real question is, who is the tasting menu for? Are diners willing to cough up upwards of ₹8,000 for a meal more often today? And does India need more of them?
WHY CHEFS LOVE A TASTING MENU
In his 18-course menu, Singh showcases indigenous ingredients from across India with a twist: think Bihari litti chokha reimagined as jim-jam biscuits—sattu cookies layered with roasted eggplant, mint, tomato, and peanut chutneys. It’s a concept that award-winning restaurants like Indian Accent, Masque, Trèsind, Ekaa, Papa’s and others have long explored and mastered over many years.
So what made the chef enter the world of tasting menus? “In India, the food landscape shifts every few kilometres. There are enough and more ingredients to play with, and a tasting menu allows me to express my creativity,” says Singh. It also lets him focus on 18 hero dishes instead of the 70 or so on an à la carte menu.
A tasting menu also lets chefs work with seasonal ingredients. “The winter menu at Indian Accent will feature shalgam, methi and sarson ka saag. The dessert will use red carrots from Delhi, and the raita will star bathua and purple potatoes. Some ingredients only last 15 days. Since a tasting menu is revised every three months, these menus are truly a celebration of produce you’d never find on an à la carte menu,” says chef Rijul Gulati of Indian Accent, Mumbai.
Besides creative freedom, it makes business sense too, adds Gulati. “Tasting menus are always planned so you know the number of covers per night, and the exact quantity of ingredients needed. It gives you more control over the kitchen.”
FROM A DINER’S POV
For the diner, a tasting menu is a big ask: 3 hours or more of an evening and a hefty bill, handed over to a chef’s vision. That means it needs a reason to exist. Diners book either for a chef who has already made a name or for a story they haven’t heard before.
Food critic Rashmi Uday Singh says she’s not the biggest fan of the format. “Over the years, it’s become the ‘tyranny of the tasting menu’, especially when it’s served up for all the wrong reasons by an inexperienced chef who does not have the complete grasp of the art, science and skill of cooking. They are tiny portions with huge prices and exotic ingredients with long stories of origin. The plating can sometimes feel gimmicky or too Instagram-focused. And they are long, long, long,” she says. She adds a caveat: as a food critic, her views may differ from the average diner’s.
However, ask an average diner, and they feel similarly. “Some tasting menus take the warmth out of Indian hospitality, with portions that are pea-sized and never what Indian food has ever meant to be,” says Kapur. “I don’t need to see another deconstructed samosa. I’d also like to see fewer courses that are well-paced and just the right amount of storytelling... When a restaurant serves 20 courses, I feel they aren’t confident in their first five dishes and feel the need to overcompensate.”
And then there’s the bill. “I understand why tasting menus cost what they do: the research, the sourcing of ingredients, the frequent menu changes, the extra labour and the smaller components all add up. But the price is justified only if the meal delivers something à la carte can’t. The food should tell a story, and the taste has to keep up with It,” says Kapur.
He would also like to see more depth over breadth. “I’d love to see more tasting menus focus entirely on one region over covering all of India but doing a mediocre job.”
Aneesh Bhasin, co-founder of the homegrown tonic water brand Svami Drinks, echoes a similar view. “At And Now Pam’s in Bir (Himachal Pradesh), chef Purnima Rathod, a 65-year-old Indian-Singaporean lady, showcases ingredients from the region, like trout with Singaporean flavours as part of an omakase menu. A lot more places should have tasting menus that showcase the recipes, techniques and ingredients of the region, like Naar does,” he says.
The takeaway? India can perhaps make room for another tasting menu, but it has to be worth a diner’s time and dime—a thoughtful menu that highlights the season’s bounty, a clear regional point of view, and portions and pacing that feel generous rather than fussy.
Shradha Shahani is a Mumbai-based lifestyle journalist.