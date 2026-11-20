Rehan Kapur, a Gurugram-based hotelier and dining enthusiast, can name a handful of tasting menu dishes he’s never forgotten. At the top of his list is yogurt explosion at Gaggan in Bangkok: a sphere of dahi with mango chutney that bursts on the tongue. “It’s such a simple ingredient and such clean flavours, but that explosion is just genius,” he says. Other standouts are the trout at Naar, a nose-to-tail dish served in a nutty curry made of fish bones and sesame butter, and a feather-light fish floss served with rasam at Gaa in Bangkok. Much of the rest, he says, is a blur. “There are more tasting menus that don’t leave an impression than the ones that do these days.”