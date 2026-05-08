Why are restaurants cutting down the menu?

ORDERING DIFFERENTLY

Beyond portion sizes, the change is also shaping menu design—reflecting both a growing preference for healthier eating and the possibility that GLP-1 drugs are leading some diners to eat less. Some see this less as a pivot and more as a reinforcement of a longer shift towards eating consciously. At Indian Accent Mumbai, a new Lite Tasting Menu with four courses leans into this idea. “Indian summers have been telling us this for centuries,” says executive chef Rijul Gulati. “When it’s 42 degrees outside, nobody wants a butter-laden feast.” Diners, he says, are already moving towards lighter, fresher plates.