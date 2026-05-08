Why are restaurants cutting down the menu?

For Gurugram-based marketing professional SP, 34, eating out was once a way to unwind after long workdays with sushi dinners and Sunday brunches that often doubled as preparation for the week ahead. Over time, the routine led to weight gain and lifestyle concerns, though she wasn’t ready to give up on it. Today, her table looks different: smaller plates, shared mains and desserts declined with an easy “I am full.”
For the past two months, SP has been on a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medication, which has gradually curbed her appetite. “You hit a point where you’re done,” she says. “And pushing past that just feels uncomfortable.” She hasn’t told even her closest friends, describing it simply as “trying to eat lighter.”
Her experience reflects how eating-out behaviour is beginning to evolve as GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro—originally developed for Type 2 diabetes—move beyond early adoption in urban India. In the West, where these medications are widely used and linked to faster satiety and slower digestion, restaurants have begun adjusting menus for lower consumption, with smaller portions, and lighter dishes.
A 2021 Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology study found participants lost 5.9-6.8kg over 40 weeks on semaglutide. In India, where over 101 million people live with diabetes and 254 million are classified as obese (ICMR, 2021), the demand is rising. With semaglutide patent expiry expected to bring cheaper generics to India, monthly costs could fall from ₹28,000 to ₹5,000–10,000. According to B2B pharma tech company Pharmarack, the country’s weight-loss drug market has grown dramatically—from $16 million in 2021 to nearly $100 million today.
As these medications become more widely available, despite the risks and side effects, restaurants in India are beginning to reflect similar patterns—through smaller portions and lighter menus even as prices remain the same or rise.
A NEW PLATE
In markets where GLP-1 drugs have already seen wider consumption, the shift is surfacing in small ways. In December 2025, the New York burger chain Shake Shack introduced a “Good Fit Menu”, featuring high-protein, gluten-free, and GLP-1-friendly options. Others like Italian diner Tucci in Manhattan have carved out menu sections with smaller portions. A few, like Smoothie King, have been more explicit. Its GLP-1 Support Menu includes protein-rich drinks with fibre and no sugar.
In India, the response is more subtle. Menus are typically leaning towards protein-forward dishes, lighter cooking techniques and more calibrated portion sizes. In its annual report How India Eats, released in November, online food ordering platform Swiggy noted that healthy and “better-for-you” meals are growing 2.3x faster, driven by clean-label innovation and wellness-led marketing. Fast food chains like McDonald’s, otherwise tagged “unhealthy”, now have a Protein Plus range, featuring slices made from pea and soy protein.
Restaurateurs like Zorawar Kalra, founder and managing director of Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, believe this has been “on the wall” for a while. Aware that patents for GLP-1 medications were set to expire this year, his team began preparing nearly a year ago. “Smaller portions will become the norm,” he says. While many of his restaurants already operate on a small-plates or tapas format, he is also developing a more targeted approach—a menu tentatively called “Size O” (or Ozempic), built around high-protein, lower-carbohydrate plates.
“A lot of people on these drugs are also diabetic. So carbs are something they’re already avoiding,” he notes. The trials are in place and will likely see a rollout later this year, especially in the metros.