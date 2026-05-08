Why are restaurants cutting down the menu?

For Gurugram-based marketing professional SP, 34, eating out was once a way to unwind after long workdays with sushi dinners and Sunday brunches that often doubled as preparation for the week ahead. Over time, the routine led to weight gain and lifestyle concerns, though she wasn’t ready to give up on it. Today, her table looks different: smaller plates, shared mains and desserts declined with an easy “I am full.”
For Gurugram-based marketing professional SP, 34, eating out was once a way to unwind after long workdays with sushi dinners and Sunday brunches that often doubled as preparation for the week ahead. Over time, the routine led to weight gain and lifestyle concerns, though she wasn’t ready to give up on it. Today, her table looks different: smaller plates, shared mains and desserts declined with an easy “I am full.”
For the past two months, SP has been on a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medication, which has gradually curbed her appetite. “You hit a point where you’re done,” she says. “And pushing past that just feels uncomfortable.” She hasn’t told even her closest friends, describing it simply as “trying to eat lighter.”
For the past two months, SP has been on a GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) medication, which has gradually curbed her appetite. “You hit a point where you’re done,” she says. “And pushing past that just feels uncomfortable.” She hasn’t told even her closest friends, describing it simply as “trying to eat lighter.”
Her experience reflects how eating-out behaviour is beginning to evolve as GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic and Mounjaro—originally developed for Type 2 diabetes—move beyond early adoption in urban India. In the West, where these medications are widely used and linked to faster satiety and slower digestion, restaurants have begun adjusting menus for lower consumption, with smaller portions, and lighter dishes.
A 2021 Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology study found participants lost 5.9-6.8kg over 40 weeks on semaglutide. In India, where over 101 million people live with diabetes and 254 million are classified as obese (ICMR, 2021), the demand is rising. With semaglutide patent expiry expected to bring cheaper generics to India, monthly costs could fall from ₹28,000 to ₹5,000–10,000. According to B2B pharma tech company Pharmarack, the country’s weight-loss drug market has grown dramatically—from $16 million in 2021 to nearly $100 million today.
As these medications become more widely available, despite the risks and side effects, restaurants in India are beginning to reflect similar patterns—through smaller portions and lighter menus even as prices remain the same or rise.
A NEW PLATE
In markets where GLP-1 drugs have already seen wider consumption, the shift is surfacing in small ways. In December 2025, the New York burger chain Shake Shack introduced a “Good Fit Menu”, featuring high-protein, gluten-free, and GLP-1-friendly options. Others like Italian diner Tucci in Manhattan have carved out menu sections with smaller portions. A few, like Smoothie King, have been more explicit. Its GLP-1 Support Menu includes protein-rich drinks with fibre and no sugar.
In India, the response is more subtle. Menus are typically leaning towards protein-forward dishes, lighter cooking techniques and more calibrated portion sizes. In its annual report How India Eats, released in November, online food ordering platform Swiggy noted that healthy and “better-for-you” meals are growing 2.3x faster, driven by clean-label innovation and wellness-led marketing. Fast food chains like McDonald’s, otherwise tagged “unhealthy”, now have a Protein Plus range, featuring slices made from pea and soy protein.
Restaurateurs like Zorawar Kalra, founder and managing director of Massive Restaurants Pvt. Ltd, believe this has been “on the wall” for a while. Aware that patents for GLP-1 medications were set to expire this year, his team began preparing nearly a year ago. “Smaller portions will become the norm,” he says. While many of his restaurants already operate on a small-plates or tapas format, he is also developing a more targeted approach—a menu tentatively called “Size O” (or Ozempic), built around high-protein, lower-carbohydrate plates.
“A lot of people on these drugs are also diabetic. So carbs are something they’re already avoiding,” he notes. The trials are in place and will likely see a rollout later this year, especially in the metros.
ORDERING DIFFERENTLY
Beyond portion sizes, the change is also shaping menu design—reflecting both a growing preference for healthier eating and the possibility that GLP-1 drugs are leading some diners to eat less. Some see this less as a pivot and more as a reinforcement of a longer shift towards eating consciously. At Indian Accent Mumbai, a new Lite Tasting Menu with four courses leans into this idea. “Indian summers have been telling us this for centuries,” says executive chef Rijul Gulati. “When it’s 42 degrees outside, nobody wants a butter-laden feast.” Diners, he says, are already moving towards lighter, fresher plates.
What it reflects, he says, is a sharper awareness of what and how much people consume. Indulgence isn’t going anywhere. “This is India, after all,” he says.
This shift has prompted a rethink of menus, especially in cuisines traditionally dominated by frying. At restaurateur Sahil Sambhi’s recently-opened modern South Indian restaurant Nadoo in Delhi, the focus is on bite-sized plates such as podi idli topped with caviar or a green chilli chicken inspired by Bengaluru’s Andhra restaurant Nagarjuna, reinterpreted in a steamed instead of fried form. “Even if they order something indulgent, they’ll complement it with two or three lighter dishes,” he says.
A MORE SOBER APPROACH
Bars, too, are likely to feel the shift. According to Vikram Achanta, founder and CEO of Tulleho, a drinks education, training and consultancy firm, India’s drinking culture looks far different from what it was a few years ago, where stepping out meant drinking alcohol without any moderation. “A younger consumer today is as comfortable ordering a non-alcoholic spritz as a single malt, suggesting that the move towards more intentional consumption was already underway. GLP-1 medications, now finding a place among certain urban segments, are likely to accelerate this rather than create something entirely new,” he adds.
For bar owners, this could mean restructuring what and how they serve drinks. Honey Jain Guha, who runs Oxymorons in Hyderabad, expects smaller pours—50-60ml instead of the standard 90ml, alongside lower-alcohol cocktails and tasting formats to continue gaining ground. Sweet, high-calorie liqueurs may fall out of favour, replaced by lighter, drier drinks. “High-ABV servings will increasingly give way to sip-style cocktails like aromatic aperitifs, pre-meal vermouth spritzes, and tasting flights of half-pours paired with small bites,” she says.
Formats, too, could evolve. Cocktail samplers may become more mainstream, offering a way to explore without overindulgence, Guha adds. “Pairings are likely to shift accordingly, with smaller accompaniments like nuts, olives, and bite-sized snacks replacing full plates.”
At Pendulo, a new four-course Cocktail Sway menu offers diners a way to experience Indian-Mexican flavours without committing to the longer, 3-hour format of its 12-course tasting menu. It is paired with dishes like lamb dhokla and Naga-style pork chaat. Owner Sahil Baweja says there is a growing demand for smaller but more complex cocktail pours. “The modern diner isn’t drinking simply to get high; they are drinking to experience a flavour palette and a journey alongside the food.”
IMPACT ON BUSINESS
The early impact of GLP-1 drugs on high-end dining is already visible globally, says Raaj Sanghvi, CEO at food and hospitality media platform Culinary Culture. “Even if the desire to dine out remains intact in India, diners may instinctively order less, bringing down the average spend per table. Restaurants, then, may have little choice but to adapt. The current model is built on appetite and that assumption is beginning to shift,” he observes.
Chef Manish Mehrotra, who recently started Nisaba in Delhi’s Sunder Nursery, is cautious about reading too much into it just yet. “If someone wants less, they can share,” he says. “Why should I restructure my menu and pricing around that?” He also questions how this aligns with experiential dining. “You don’t go to a restaurant for half an experience,” he adds. “It’s like going to a concert and having earplugs on.”
At the same time, he acknowledges that the industry evolves with demand. “Seven years ago, vegan and gluten-free weren’t priorities,” he says. “Now they are.”
The shift is showing up in small changes. In India, it’s unlikely to be named in the same way as it is in the West. Between the stigma around weight-loss medication and a cultural tendency to frame restraint as “eating light” or “being mindful”, the language will stay indirect. Diners are already eating less and ordering differently. Restaurants, however, will respond to what they see on the table.
Geetika Sachdev is a Delhi-based lifestyle journalist.